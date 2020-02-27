Bradley Beal Drug Tested By NBA After Posting Back-to-back 50-point Games For Wizards

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal recently finished two games with 50 plus points. This first being against Chicago Bulls and the second one against Milwaukee Bucks, both of which Wizards lost. In a recent interview, Beal revealed that after his consecutive 50-point games, NBA asked him to take a drug test, making 'Bradley Beal drug tested' into headlines across the country.

Bradley Beal stats: Bradley Beal drug tested by NBA after posting back-to-back drug tests

“I guess the league don’t want me to score 50. I had a drug test today.”



Bradley Beal said he hadn’t seen a team guard him with a box-and-one since high school.



Said he told Garrett Temple, “I can’t believe you guys are in this damn box-and-one.” pic.twitter.com/lpK28dbgbG — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 27, 2020

Bradley Beal believes that maybe the league does not want him to score 50 points during a game, after which he revealed about being asked to take a drug test. Bradley Bal back-to-back 50 points is a first for a Washington Wizards. Beal is also the 11th in NBA history to do so. The player claimed that the NBA drug tested him before the Wizards' 110-106 victory against the Brooklyn Nets. He dropped 53 points while playing the Bulls and his career-high 55 points vs the Bucks.

Also read | Bradley Beal stats: Beal emulates Kobe Bryant with back-to-back 50-point hauls during Bucks vs Wizards

Bradley Beal Stats: Beal becomes the first player since Kobe Bryant (2007) to post back-to-back 50 points

Bradley Beal scored 50+ points on back-to-back nights.



The last player to do that was Kobe Bryant in March 2007. pic.twitter.com/XFLYzX0QLB — ESPN (@espn) February 25, 2020

Also read | Bradley Beal scores career-high 53 points but gets visibly upset after loss vs Bulls

Bradley Beal stats: Bulls defeat Wizards despite Bradley Beal back-to-back 50 points

Bradley Beal scored a career-high 53 points tonight, but the Wizards lost to the Bulls, 126-117. pic.twitter.com/dCwVfowdm7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 24, 2020

Beal finished the game with 53 points while shooting 55% from the ground, 45.5% from the three-point range and 90% from the free-throw line. However, Rui Hachimura and Ish Smith each scored only 10 points each. Davis Bertans scored 22 points from the bench. For the Bulls, Coby White and Zach LaVine scored 33 and 32 points respectively.

Also read | Bradley Beal NBA All-Star snub: Lou and Trae puzzled by All-Star picks

Thaddeus Young, Daniel Gafford and Tomas Satoransky chipped in 23, 10 and 15 points respectively. Though Beal shot over 50% from the field, the rest of the Wizards roster failed to perform. During the game, Beal looked visibly upset as his team lost the game against the Bulls.

Also read | Bradley Beal NBA All-Star snub: Other stars who failed to make it