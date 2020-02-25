Bradley Beal Emulates Kobe Bryant With Back-to-back 50-point Hauls During Bucks Vs Wizards

The Washington Wizards may not quite be in the running for a playoffs spot, especially after the narrow loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. One man on the Wizards, however, has been carrying the scoring burden through the course of the season. Bradley Beal is the man in question. At the Capital One Arena on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST), Bradley Beal dropped a second consecutive 50-point display to nearly pull the Wizards to victory.

Bradley Beal becomes the first player to score 50+ points in consecutive nights since...



Kobe Bryant. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/V141VQ1A8t — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 25, 2020

Bucks vs Wizards highlights: Bradley Beal back-to-back 50 points go in vain

A massive 29 points from the 55-point display from Bradley Beal came in Q4 of action at the Capital One Arena. Interestingly, Bradley Beal's 55 points were also the Wizards shooting guard's career-high. However, one would not have to go too far back in the season to dig up his previous career-high. The Bradley Beal 55 points against the Bucks was preceded by the two-time All-Star dropping 53 points against the Chicago Bulls in his earlier game. Just like the game against the Bucks, the game against the Chicago Bulls also ended in a loss for the Wizards.

ALL-TIME LIST OF PLAYERS WITH BACK-TO-BACK 53-POINT GAMES



1. Wilt Chamberlain

2. James Harden



And now…



3. Bradley Beal — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 25, 2020

The Bradley Beal 55 points display at the Capital One Arena meant that the Wizards star also emulated arguably the biggest name in the history of the NBA. With the Bradley Beal back-to-back 50 points displays, the Wizards shooting guard became the first player to drop consecutive 50-point displays in the NBA since Kobe Bryant achieved the feat. That it came on the day of Kobe Bryant's memorial service will hold special meaning for the NBA despite the Bradley Beal back-to-back 50 points going in vain.

With the Bradley Beal 55 points storyline done and dusted, the focus now shifts to the Bradley Beal contract extension. Having seen his high-scoring exploits go in vain, this, with the added disappointment of the All-Star snub this season is likely to leave the Bradley Beal contract extension in limbo. Late last year, the Bradley Beal contract extension was agreed upon by both parties with the contract coming up to a two-year extension worth a reported $72 million. However, should another team in the NBA come calling, with the willingness to buy out the rest of his contract, the Bradley Beal contract extension will be left null and void.

