NBA All-Star 2020: Bradley Beal And Devin Booker Amongst Notable Names To Miss Out

The NBA All-Star 2020 reserves list was announced on Thursday. With Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler headlining the All-Star reserves list, there have been some notable omissions from the list that has left the fans scratching their heads. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have been the key NBA All-Star snubs as we look for other major omissions from the NBA All-Star 2020.

#TeamGiannis x #TeamLeBron



Team Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will select from the #NBAAllStar player pool in the NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Show.



Thursday Feb. 6, 7:00pm/et, @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Qk5gcisvam — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2020

NBA All-Star snubs: Bradley Beal and others to miss out

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is now the first player averaging over 28 points per game to not make the All-Star Game in 35 years. Beal is also averaging 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds, playing for a side that is 16-31 (win-loss) in the Eastern Conference.

Devin Booker (27.1) and Bradley Beal (28.6) are the only players to average 27+ PPG and not make the All-Star team in the last 35 years. pic.twitter.com/2e7xVWaSKZ — StatMamba (@statmuse) January 31, 2020

Bradley Beal expresses frustration after missing out in NBA All-Star 2020

"I'm a little pissed off about it... it's disrespectful."



Bradley Beal reacts to not being named an All-Star.



(via @NBCSWizards)pic.twitter.com/xxeymtSLAE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2020

Another major snub in the Eastern Conference standings is Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. The 24-year-old is averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4 assists this season. LaVine has been registered 38 three-pointers this season, but his poor contributions in defence mean LaVine is still waiting for his first All-Star call. Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown also did not make the cut despite averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

NBA All-Star snubs: Devin Booker snub stuns fans

The NBA All-Star snubs in the Western Conference surprisingly features Devin Booker, who is averaging 27.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season. While the Pheonix Suns are lying just outside a playoff spot, Devin Booker has been the key to his side's 20-27 (win-loss) record this season.

NBA All-Star snubs: Trae Young reacts to Devin Booker snub

D Book should’ve gotten in....🤦🏽‍♂️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 30, 2020

LA Clippers duo Paul George and Lou Williams have also missed the cut. While injuries have curtailed George's current campaign, he has still managed 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Lou Williams is averaging 19.7 points and six assists this season. Despite starting the season as the favourites in the Western Conference, Clippers have under-performed, sitting third with a 33-15 (win-loss) record.

When I didn’t make it being a 6th seed with 23 and 6 with no “all stars” on our team. I never thought I’d make it again. Underground https://t.co/Xyqh2yFBud — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) January 31, 2020

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan is hitting the net with 60.8 per-cent of his shooting, averaging 23 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Rookie Ja Morant's stellar season with Memphis Grizzlies had many expecting that he'd make it to the All-Star reserve list. However, despite averaging over 17 points this season, Morant will have to wait for his first All-Star appearance.

