Bradley Beal Scores Career-high 53 Points But Gets Visibly Upset After Loss Vs Bulls

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal scored a career-high 53 during the Wizards vs Bulls game on Sunday (Monday IST) at the United Center. However, the Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls despite Bradley Beal’s 53 points. Zach LaVine scored a team-high 32 points for the Bulls.

Wizards vs Bulls highlights: Bulls defeat Wizards despite Bradley Beal career-high 53 points

Bradley Beal scored a career-high 53 points tonight, but the Wizards lost to the Bulls, 126-117.

Bradley Beal's Top Scoring Games This Season



53 PTS, L

47 PTS, L

46 PTS, L

44 PTS, L

44 PTS, 10 AST, W

42 PTS, L

40 PTS, L

37 PTS, L

Bradley finished the game with 53 points while shooting 55% from the ground, 45.5% from the three-point range and 90% from the free-throw line. However, Rui Hachimura and Ish Smith each scored only 10 points each. Davis Bertans scored 22 points from the bench. For the Bulls, Coby White and Zach LaVine scored 33 and 32 points respectively.

Thaddeus Young, Daniel Gafford and Tomas Satoransky chipped in 23, 10 and 15 points respectively. Though Bradley Beal shot over 50% from the field, the rest of the Wizards roster failed to perform. During the game, Bradley Beal looked visibly upset as his team lost the game against the Bulls. Here are the Wizards vs Bulls highlights.

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Wizards 126-117, ending their eight-game losing streak. The Bulls scored 15-straight points and gained a 25-point lead early during Q3. However, the Wizards reduced the score difference to seven points in Q4.

In a post-game interview, Wizards coach Scott Brooks admitted that the cause for their loss was their ‘soft’ gameplay. The Wizards last lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-108. The Wizards will next host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday (Tuesday morning IST) and the Bulls will face Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (Wednesday morning IST).

Wizards vs Bulls highlights: Coby White stats

According to ESPN, Coby White has become the first rookie reserve with more than 30 points in consecutive games. The league began tracking starters in 1970-71. He also joined Trae Young and Allen Iverson to drop 33 or more points in back-to-back games since 1992.

