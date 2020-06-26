LeBron James' Son Bronny James Names His Top-5 Favourite NBA Players Right Now

LeBron James' son Bronny James has been conducting live streams on Twitch ever since the quarantine was imposed. During his many live sessions, Bronny often answers questions from fans while going through the comments. During one of his recent live sessions, the 15-year-old was asked about his favourite NBA players.

Bronny listed out his top five players besides LBJ (no order)



Giannis

Harden

Dame

AD

KD

During the live stream, Bronny was asked to mention his favourite basketball players other than his father. Bronny went on to mention James Harden, after which he got back to the game. After Harden, he mentioned reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. LeBron James' son completed the listed with Portland Trail Blazers star Dame Lillard, Los Angeles Lakers Lakers big man Anthony Davis, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. While most people were happy with Bronny James mentioning Dame Lillard and Durant, they also wanted him to include Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Golden State Warriors star, Steph Curry. While Bronny did not mention Curry, he commented later on by stating that he meant to mention Kawhi Leonard on the list as well.

Bronny James points out she wanted Leonard on the list as well

Bronny's comments come a few weeks before the scheduled NBA restart at Walt Disney World on July 30. Out of the players Bronny James mentioned, Durant is the only player who won't be travelling and playing in Orlando. Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who play for the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks respectively, have led the teams to conference-best records this season. Both teams are considered to be favourites to win the 2019-20 championship.

As per reports, people also commented on Bronny's comments section about the issue, telling him that the Bucks would certainly defeat the Lakers to secure the 2019-20 NBA title. One fan commented using the words 'Bucks in six' while interacting with Bronny James and LeBron James' son respectfully asked the person to leave the comments section. Bronny, who is only 15, is also considered a basketball prodigy who is expected to carry on his father's legacy. In February, Bronny's high school team won the CIF Southern Section Division Championship, which LeBron posted about on Instagram.

