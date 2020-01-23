LeBron James More Worried About Bronny James' School Than Possibility Of Knicks Draft

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t at their best during their game against the New York Knicks this week. American rapper J. Cole was present at Madison Square Garden as the Lakers eked out a 100-92 win over the Knicks. The Lakers got back to winning ways in New York this week after a drubbing at the hands of the Boston Celtics. LeBron James, therefore, was forthcoming in answering questions after the game. One answer, in particular, piqued the media’s interest.

LeBron James answers question regarding Bronny James’ future

The Lakers have a historic rivalry with the Knicks that may have dialled down over the last couple of seasons. The Lakers, however, rode their luck against the Knicks this time around. After the hard-fought win at the Madison Square Garden, LeBron James was asked about the possibility of his son Bronny James being drafted by the Knicks.

If LeBron's son was drafted by the Knicks, would he consider playing in New York?



He didn't say no... pic.twitter.com/Qf16j2GkKn — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 23, 2020

Bronny James has been impressing playing basketball with Sierra Canyon School. According to reports, he has also received a number of NCAA Division I offers. However, at the age of 15, Bronny James is still some years away from entering the NBA Draft. However, Knicks fans would have been forgiven for taking LeBron James’ comments in another way altogether. While LeBron James may have diverted the media’s attention to the fact that his son Bronny James is still in high school, Knicks fans took the diversion as "not a no" from the Lakers star.

"Just ultra aggressive, initiating contact on his drives and post-ups, and finishing and getting to the line.” - Frank Vogel on @AntDavis23https://t.co/kPItE4zqly — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 23, 2020

LeBron James inches closer to Kobe Bryant's tally as Lakers trump Knicks

LeBron James entered into the game against the Knicks just 66 points behind Kobe Bryant's points tally. With 21 points against the Knicks, LeBron James now has 33,599 points, 44 behind Kobe Bryant. The fans could, therefore, see the Lakers star overtake Kobe Bryant to settle on third on the NBA's career scoring list in the upcoming week.

