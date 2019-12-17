LeBron James Unsure About Playing With Son Bronny James In NBA Because Of His Sore Body

LeBron James shuts down the idea that he will be playing in NBA long enough to play with his son – Bronny James. The interviewer asked if Bronny and LeBron James would be the first father-son duo to play together in NBA. James replied by joking that he won't be able to play after the way his body feels after every game as of now. The interview was taken after the LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks game on December 15 (December 16 IST).

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James calls playing in NBA 'extra credit', says there is more to life

"Being in the NBA is extra credit. ... There is so much more to life especially when you're raising a family."



This is LeBron James' 17th NBA season. Currently, he is leading the LA Lakers with an average of 26.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and career-high 10.7 assists. Bronny James is currently a freshman at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Bronny scored 15 points against James' alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Bronny James also returned with the MVP trophy. LeBron James was seen jumping up and down as his son scored points and Sierra Canyon School established a first-half lead against the St Vincent-St Mary High School. Bronny James made 7-of-10 shots from the field along with a game-winning lay-up. LeBron James attended the game with his wife, daughter, in-laws, cousins and more family and friends.

LeBron James also talked about how tough the NBA actually is, and might not make it to its level. He added that his family does not even discuss it. James stated that they live day by day and Bronny concentrates on how he can be a better teammate and older brother. When both of them leave the house, it is not just about them but also their family. James believes that the NBA is like extra-credit in life and one cannot take it for granted. James ended by saying that there is more to life than the NBA, especially when is raising a family.

