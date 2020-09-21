LeBron James' Son Bronny Smokes Blunt In Controversial IG Video, NBA Fans Go Crazy

While LeBron James' son Bronny is on his way to becoming a successful basketball star, the 15-year-old has been in the news for reasons other than basketball this week. Most recently, Bronny James shared a story on his Instagram account, which was a small clip of him smoking a blunt. The video was promptly shared on Twitter, where fans reacted with countless memes and jokes, most revolving about James finding out about Bronny's video.

LeBron James son Bronny James blunt video

This ain’t Bronny first time with that ghost. Lebron gotta know he’s doing it pic.twitter.com/udIqZJpcmU — nate schlitt (@nate9_nate) September 19, 2020

Fans react to Bronny James smoking video on Twitter

Bronny the second he posted himself smoking knowing the Lebelt was coming pic.twitter.com/fiJd2kLa4C — IG: @r.n.comedy ❤️ (@rncomedy2) September 21, 2020

bronny: im sorry dad

lebron: just tell me who gave u the weed

bronny: one of your teammates

lebron: pic.twitter.com/yc63uYYDlv — joey (@joeyts_) September 20, 2020

Grown ass white people slandering bronny for smoking weed but their children do coke every Friday with their friends pic.twitter.com/m85nfIDlEd — @ (@DOUBLMlNT) September 19, 2020

Mfs are mad pressed about bronny puffin the ⛽️. This is why I hate the f*ckin internet at times — 850Beats (@850Beats) September 21, 2020

Bronny after the AD game-winner pic.twitter.com/6S9aVCV4bY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 21, 2020

Most fans reacted with some kind of reaction picture or video, even making fun of the situation where James finds out about the video. Some fans even joked about James' Los Angeles Lakers' teammates, specifically JR Smith, being the ones who shared the blunt with Bronny. "Bronny after the AD game-winner," one user wrote while attaching a video of a man smoking. Some people also asked users to leave Bronny James alone, claiming that Bronny is simply a child.

Last week, fans trended Bronny on Twitter for some time after he appeared in a TikTok video with a girl, wondering if she was his new girlfriend. In the video shared, Bronny sits on a chair while the girl – TikTok star Peyton – moves his head to the music. While people made some offensive comments about James' son dating a "white" girl, most people asked everyone to leave him alone. "Bronny James is a 15-year-old. Leave him alone you weirdos," said one user.

Bronny, along with his basketball, is also popular for streaming games on his Twitch channel and even joined the esports company FaZe Clan recently. Bronny is studying at the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, where he won the CIF Southern Section Division Championship in February. James often posts about Bronny's achievements on Instagram, even sharing moments of the division championship. In June, ESPN ranked Bronnny 24th in the 2023 Draft Rankings.

(Image credits: NBA stats Twitter, Bronny James Instagram)