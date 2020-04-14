Kobe Bryant Finished His Last Game Vs Utah Jazz With 60 Points And A Clutch Moment

Three years ago, Kobe Bryant played his last game for the Los Angeles Lakers on April 13 vs Utah Jazz. Bryant finished the game with 60 points while shooting 44% from the field. Lakers defeated the Jazz with a 101-96 margin in Kobe Byant's swansong.

Also read | Kobe Bryant final NBA game towel from Lakers legend's final NBA game auctioned for more than $30,000

Kobe Bryant final NBA game: Kobe Bryant 60 points during the Kobe Bryant vs Jazz on April 13, 2016

Also read | Kobe Bryant's signature shoe finally released by Nike since the Lakers legend's tragic death

Kobe Bryant 60 points during Kobe Bryant final NBA game: Kobe Bryant vs Jazz game

On this date 4 years ago, Kobe Bryant scored 60 PTS in his final NBA game. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/SFnvKO2IeT — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 13, 2020

Also read | Kobe Bryant once tried to pull his tendon up following an Achilles injury

Kobe Bryant 60 points: Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant final NBA game

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal offered Isaiah Rider $10,000 to fight Kobe Bryant during Lakers stint

Kobe Bryant, who started his NBA career in 1996, played with the Lakers for 20 years. He retired with a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field. After retirement, Bryant went on to write books, win an Oscar and even started his Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant's wife Vanessa posted on Instagram on his three-year retirement anniversary, remembering the late NBA legend and his legacy. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. On February 24, a public memorial was held at the Staples Center to honour Bryant and Gianna.