Kobe Bryant Finished His Last Game Vs Utah Jazz With 60 Points And A Clutch Moment

Three years ago, Kobe Bryant played his last game for the Los Angeles Lakers on April 13 vs Utah Jazz. Bryant finished the game with 60 points while shooting 44% from the field. Lakers defeated the Jazz with a 101-96 margin in Kobe Byant's swansong.
On this date 4 years ago, Kobe Bryant scored 60 PTS in his final NBA game. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/SFnvKO2IeT— NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 13, 2020
My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could go back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.
Kobe Bryant, who started his NBA career in 1996, played with the Lakers for 20 years. He retired with a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field. After retirement, Bryant went on to write books, win an Oscar and even started his Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant's wife Vanessa posted on Instagram on his three-year retirement anniversary, remembering the late NBA legend and his legacy. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. On February 24, a public memorial was held at the Staples Center to honour Bryant and Gianna.