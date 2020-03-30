Kobe Bryant Towel From Lakers Legend's Final NBA Game Auctioned For More Than $30,000

The towel late NBA legend Kobe Bryant used during his farewell speech in 2016 was auctioned for above $30,000. The Kobe Bryant towel and the tickets to Bryant’s final 2016 game were auctioned off together at a virtual auction. Kobe Bryant played his final game against Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.

Kobe Bryant towel auctioned off for more than $30,000

The towel was grabbed from Kobe Bryant’s shoulders by a fan as he was walked towards the locker room after his farewell. The Kobe Bryant towel was originally auctioned at around $8,000. The fan who auctioned the Kobe Bryant towel has the largest collection of Lakers memorabilia, said Jeff Woolf, the president of Iconic Auctions. The fan also plans to create a museum in South California one day with his range of memorabilia. The same fan bought a middle school yearbook signed by Bryant for $30,000 earlier this month.

Kobe Bryant towel auctioned: Kobe Bryant towel grabbed from his shoulders while walking to the locker room

Kobe Bryant towel auctioned: Kobe Bryant final NBA game

Kobe Bryant final NBA game highlights

Kobe Bryant and his daughter lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. The group of nine was headed to one of Gianna’s basketball games in Thousand Oaks. The helicopter flew over Calabasas, California under poor weather conditions. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant recently sued the helicopter company for not taking necessary safety precautions while flying in poor visibility.

Kobe Bryant tribute

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was held at the Staples Center on February 24. Vanessa Bryant along with Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan delivered emotional speeches about Bryant and Gianna. Various celebrities like Jenifer Lopez, Rihanna and NBA stars like Steph Curry and Dwyane Wade attended the memorial.

