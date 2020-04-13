Kobe Bryant's Signature Shoe Finally Released By Nike Since His Tragic Death

Following the death of Kobe Bryant, Nike decided against releasing any other Kobe Bryant signature shoe for an indefinite period of time. The NBA legend passed away on January 26 earlier this year in a helicopter crash along with eight others including Kobe's daughter Gianna. However, the Lakers nation has received some good news amid the coronavirus crisis as Nike released a new Kobe Bryant signature shoe called, "Mamba Fury".

Nike decides against releasing Kobe Bryant signature shoe:

Following the tragic death of the 41-year-old former Lakers legend, Nike opted against selling any of their Kobe Bryant merchandise. Nike made the decision to hold off on restocking any Kobe Bryant shoes or apparel for an indefinite period. Furthermore, the Kobe Bryant shoes that were scheduled to release throughout February and March were postponed by Nike due to the tragedy. However, Nike recently released a trailer of the new Kobe Bryant signature shoe called 'Mamba Fury',

Nike finally release Kobe Bryant signature shoe 'Mamba Fury'

The name of the new Kobe Bryant signature shoe 'Mamba Fury' comes after the raw definition of the NBA legend's nickname 'Black Mamba'. The snakeskin pattern of the “Purple and Gold” perfectly defines how synonymous Kobe Bryant is in relation to the LA Lakers franchise. Here is a sneak peek into the latest line of Kobe Bryant shoes that were released by Nike:

Kobe Bryant affordable shoes

The Mamba Fury was the first of the chain of Kobe Bryant shoes that released since his death in January. It is reported by Forbes that the new sneakers are budget-friendly in comparison to the more expensive shoes that have previously been released out of Nike's Kobe shoe collection. The other affordable shoes that were released over the past decade include KB Mentality, Kobe Venomenon, Mamba Instinct, Mamba Rage and Mamba Focus.

Kobe Bryant death and tribute

The helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight other passengers crashed in a remote field in Calabasas, California. The Kobe Bryant death along with his daughter Gianna was confirmed on January 26. Bryant is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this summer as a tribute to one of the greatest basketball players in history.

