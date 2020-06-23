Kobe Bryant High School Games And Interviews To Be Part Of July 23 Auction

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's high school games and interviews are all set to be sold in an upcoming auction. As per reports, Kobe Bryant high school games and Kobe Bryant interviews will be auctioned off in said auction. Before joining the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers legend played at Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia.

Kobe Bryant auction: Kobe Bryant interviews and high school games to be auctioned off

As per Associated Press, Profiles in History will be auctioning off the video library which has clips from Kobe Bryant's interviews and performances from his time at Lower Merion High School. The Kobe Bryant auction will have content taken from the series High School Sports Show. The total library is over 130 hours and includes various athletes.

The five-time NBA champion is the star featured most prominently with his content constituting over 22 hours. Along with Bryant, footage of star athletes like Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky, Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony will also be available. With basketball memorabilia selling for high prices recently, Profiles in History estimate that the bids for the footage could range from $250,000 to $350,000. Bryant, who joined the NBA straight out of high school, led the Aces to the 1996 championship, which was the school's first in 53 years. Bryant was also a McDonald's All-American when he was a senior.

Other Kobe Bryant memorabilia sold at auctions after his death

Previously, various Kobe Bryant memorabilia like his NBA title rings, game-worn shoes and final game towel were auctioned off. The 14-karat championship ring gifted to his mother sold for $206,000 last month. As per reports, the towel Bryant used during his final NBA game in 2016 sold for over $30,000. Bryant's Grauman's Chinese Theater handprints, meanwhile, went for $75,000. The Lakers legend's full 1999-2000 NBA Finals uniform sold for $43,750 and his No. 24 2006-07 game-worn Lakers jersey sold for $22,400. His signed and inscribed Adidas sneakers reportedly sold for $25,600.

Some prices realized at auction last night pic.twitter.com/nOw5CsT6Rj — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) May 21, 2020

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a tragic crash on January 26. Bryant and Gianna were travelling to one of Gianna's basketball games at Thousand Oaks when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California due to bad weather. The 18-time NBA All-Star is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and their three daughters – Natalia, Capri and Bianka.

