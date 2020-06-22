Snoop Dogg Honours Kobe Bryant With "Let's Do It Mamba Style" Track At ESPYS Awards

Hardcore Los Angeles Lakers fan and rapper Snoop Dogg paid an emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during the ESPYS Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) on Sunday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was hosted virtually with WNBA star Sue Bird, US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson serving as hosts. Along with Snoop Dogg releasing track to honour Kobe Bryant, the hosts also used the ESPYS Awards platform to address the ongoing anti-racism protests in the United States and voice their solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

Snoop Dogg's emotional tribute for Kobe

From one LA legend to another, gone too soon.@SnoopDogg pays tribute to Kobe 💜🐍💛 pic.twitter.com/9X2P1ldoQC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

The Grammy-winning rapper premiered his special tribute to Kobe Bryant where he highlighted Kobe's legendary career through his rap. The video edited for Snoop Dogg's tribute gave fans a run-through of Kobe's NBA career. The footage also showcased several stunning memorials dedicated to Kobe Bryant that have popped up primarily in Los Angeles and across America.

“You beat the odds by a mile. All grit no smile. A new golden child. Let’s do it mamba style,” Snoop Dogg rapped. The rapper also addressed the love Kobe Bryant received from the city of LA and how he'll forever be a city icon. "Back-to-back-to-back champion. Gunnin' for the pantheon. The L.A. X-factor," the rapper referred to Kobe's three-peat between 2000 and 2002.

Snoop Dogg and Kobe Bryant: Snoop dedicates rap to Kobe; watch

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant passed away after he was involved in a tragic helicopter crash. Along with the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter crashed on the hills near Calabasas, California. His sudden death was a big shock for the global sports community. Athletes and celebrities from across the world paid a tribute to NBA's one of finest ever player.

According to the latest report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was disoriented in the foggy weather which could be the primary reason behind the crash. According to NTSB, reached out to the air traffic controllers minutes before the crash to note he would be climbing 4,000 feet in order to get above the clouds. However, the flight trajectory revealed Zobayan was descending rapidly before the helicopter ultimately crashed, killing everybody aboard.

(Image Credits: AP, Snoop Dogg Instagram Handle)