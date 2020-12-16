Largest NBA Contract Ever: Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal Breakdown, Salary And Other Details

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are on their way to sign the largest NBA contract yet. Dismissing the constant rumours surrounding about his move out of Milwaukee, Giannis confirmed his loyalty despite not being able to win a title yet. Worth $228.2 million over five years, Giannis surpasses Russell Westbrook's $206.8 million contract.

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract breakdown

YEAR/SEASON SALARY (IN MILLIONS) 2021-22 $39.3 2022-23 $42.5 2023-24 $45.6 2024-25 $48.8 2025-26 $51.9

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Giannis will make an average of $45.6 million per year – which is more than LeBron James' $44.5 million with the LA Lakers. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard follows, with a $44.1 million average per year. Per reports, the Giannis will also have an opt-out clause in 2025. Additionally, Giannis is guaranteed $256 million over his next six NBA campaigns.

Biggest average over the length of a contract:



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo $45.6M



2. LeBron James $44.5M



3. Damian Lillard $44.1M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

Five biggest contracts in NBA history



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2020) $228.2M

2. Russell Westbrook (2017) $206.8M

3. Steph Curry (2017) $201.2M

4. Klay Thompson (2019) $189.9M

5. Anthony Davis (2020) $189.9M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

The Giannis deal trumps the 2017 Westbrook deal, which paid him a total of $206.8 million. The only other contract in the $200 million club is of Golden State Warriors icon, Steph Curry. Not only does Giannis have the largest deal in NBA history, he also has the highest average salary a player will earn.

Giannis has been with the Bucks since 2013, where the 6-foot-11 star was No. 15 overall pick. Last season, Giannis averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, winning him his consecutive NBA MVP award along with the above-mentioned DPOY. "This is my home, this is my city," he wrote on social media, happy to be a part of the Bucks for another five years.

LeBron James contract

James' $85 million two-year contract extension with the Lakers means he will have earned $435 million in the NBA by 2022-23. His last four-year contract with the Lakers was worth $154 million, with a player option in the last year. The new contract will be effective after the 2020-21 season. Per Spotrac, James will earn $36,879,761 for the next season. With this, James will make over $190 million while with the Lakers.

Paul George contract

Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George signed a $226 million contract last week, spanning over the course of five seasons. The extension will add to his $190 million four year deal, which would pay him $35.4 million for the upcoming season. While the deal guarantees his time with the Clippers, fans appeared on the fence about the expensive contract.

(Image credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo Twitter)