Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Agree To $228M Extension, Will Pen NBA's Largest Deal EVER

Giannis Antetokounmpo has reaffirmed his loyalty to the Milwaukee Bucks, agreeing to the much-talked-about five-year deal with the franchise. Set to be the NBA's biggest deal yet, the $228.2 million contract put an end to countless rumours surrounding the Greek Freak, conforming Giannis' stay in Milwaukee. Despite not having a championship in his bag, Giannis chooses to stay with the Bucks, referring to the team, the city, as his home.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract extension becomes NBA largest contract

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now guaranteed $256M over the next six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. https://t.co/sJEkq1J1RY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

This whole year, NBA reports spoke about a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, probable because of the Bucks' disappointing playoffs run. Rumours continued to link Giannis to teams like the Miami Heat and LA Lakers, question Giannis' loyalty over the NBA title – which the two-time NBA MVP has said is his eventual goal.

"This is a big moment for me and my family and I want to thank the Bucks organization for believing in us," Giannis said, determined to make his years in Milwaukee count. "This is my home and I’m going to continue working hard and do my best to make the Bucks, our fans and the city proud".

What is the Giannis Antetokounmpo opt-out clause?

Sources: Deal includes opt-out clause in 2025. https://t.co/sJEkq1J1RY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

However, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and The Stadium, Giannis is to sign a $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise – the largest deal yet in NBA history. Per reports, the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year will have an opt-out clause in 2025. Additionally, Giannis is guaranteed $256 million over his next six NBA campaigns with a $45.6 million per annum average.

Five biggest contracts in NBA history



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2020) $228.2M

2. Russell Westbrook (2017) $206.8M

3. Steph Curry (2017) $201.2M

4. Klay Thompson (2019) $189.9M

5. Anthony Davis (2020) $189.9M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo salary breakdown (per ESPN's Bobby Marks)

YEAR/SEASON SALARY (IN MILLIONS) 2021-22 $39.3 2022-23 $42.5 2023-24 $45.6 2024-25 $48.8 2025-26 $51.9

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Bucks co-owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan released a statement on the deal, explaining that the Greek-native is a "once in a generation player" they are excited to sign once again. They thanked the 26-year-old and his family for his commitment to the team, praising his work ethic and desire to "best epitomize what the Bucks stand for".

Giannis has been with the Bucks since 2013, where the 6-foot-11 star was No. 15 overall pick. Last season, Giannis averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, winning him his consecutive NBA MVP award along with the above-mentioned DPOY. "This is my home, this is my city," he wrote on social media, happy to be a part of the Bucks for another five years.

