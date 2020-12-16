Giannis Antetokounmpo Net Worth: 'Greek Freak' Signs Record $228.2M Contract With Bucks

On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed to sign a five-year contract extension with the Eastern Conference giants. The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a supermax deal worth $228.2 million, which is reportedly the largest deal in NBA history. Here's a look at the Bucks star's net worth details, including the final year remaining on his current contract, which will fetch Antetokounmpo around $256 million over the next six years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract extension with the Bucks

The city of Milwaukee finally had a huge sigh of relief on Tuesday after Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year contract extension with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the contract is worth a whopping $228.2 million, including an opt-out after the fourth year.

As @Giannis_An34 tweeted, he is signing his extension with the Bucks. His agent, Alex Saratsis, tells ESPN it will be for the full five-year, $228M super max, including an opt-out after the fourth year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2020

After the Bucks were knocked out of the 2020 NBA Playoffs by the Miami Heat, reports suggested that Antetokounmpo might consider leaving for another franchise. More so, had the reigning two-time MVP not signed an extension with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo would've entered next summer as an unrestricted free agent. However, those fears have now been put to rest for the time being.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Antetokounmpo took to social media to post an uplifting message for the Bucks only hours after his extension. He wrote, "This is my home, this is my city, I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

Giannis Antetokounmpo net worth details: How much is the Bucks star worth?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Giannis Antetokounmpo's net worth is a whopping $60 million. The four-time NBA All-Star has already earned $79.47 million in his seven years in the NBA. He will be guaranteed a staggering $256 million over the next six years with the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now guaranteed $256M over the next six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. https://t.co/sJEkq1J1RY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

Giannis Antetokounpo career earnings: Breakdown of the Bucks forward's new supermax contract

Reports from ESPN claim that based on a projected $112.4 million salary cap, Antetokounmpo will make $39.3 million in the first season of his new contract. His salary will then continue to rise with each passing year, going to $42.5 million in 2022-23 and $45.6 million in 2023-24.

The Bucks will then pay Antetokounmpo $48.8 million in 2024-25. If Antetokounmpo opts-in to the final year of his contract, he’ll make $51.9 million in 2025-26. According to BBC, Giannis' new deal in the largest in NBA history. It surpassed the $228 million set by Houston Rockets' James Harden in 2017.

