Lakers Trade Rumours: DeMarcus Cousins Waived, Likely To Make Miami Heat Move

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to free up a spot on their roster as we approach the second half of the season. Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins appears to be the man who will be waived, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. DeMarcus Cousins has been out with an ACL since last August and is yet to take the court with the Lakers.

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Injuries Derail Warriors NBA Ratings By 51%, Claims Report

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins: Report

There was little possibility of DeMarcus Cousins featuring for the Lakers this season, courtesy of a torn ACL. However, Lakers coach Frank Vogel reignited those hopes for a brief moment earlier last week. Vogel said that DeMarcus Cousins could return for the Lakers in time for their playoffs run if all goes well with his rehabilitation. However, any hope Lakers fans may have had of witnessing the former Warriors center don the Lakers colours on the court, have now been dashed, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Also Read | Trae Young Breaches 50-point Mark For The First Time To Sink Miami Heat

Morris has been sold on a backup power forward role with the Lakers -- with more minutes for Kyle Kuzma at the three now. Sets up Markieff vs. Marcus Morris in Los Angeles. https://t.co/iSIFzCy62F — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

DeMarcus Cousins was signed by the Lakers after a one-year stint with the Golden State Warriors. However, DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his ACL in pre-season workouts, ruling him out for a prolonged length of time. Now on the brink of being waived by the Lakers, the Lakers administration are likely to grant him full access to their facilities on his road back to recovery.

Also Read | Andre Drummond Blasts Pistons For Betraying His Loyalty In Unceremonious Exit To Cavaliers

The $1.75M Disabled Player Exception is still available even with Los Angeles waiving DeMarcus Cousins. The exception was granted as a result of Cousins likely out for the entire NBA season. https://t.co/nPPzLevOxC — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 22, 2020

Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins; DeMarcus Cousins Heat rumours emerge

Detroit Pistons’ Markieff Morris is the man the Lakers are reportedly eyeing to replace DeMarcus Cousins. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Markieff Morris agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, which makes him available to be signed by the Lakers. In 44 games for the Detroit Pistons this season, Markieff Morris has averaged 11 points.

Markieff Morris will also have a familiar face at the Staples Center with his brother Marcus Morris suiting up for the LA Clippers this season. The 'Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins' story, therefore, is likely to culminate in Markieff Morris making his way to the Staples Center with the Lakers. However, there have been some DeMarcus Cousins Heat rumours, which could mean that the NBA could still see the former Warriors man back in action.

Also Read | Trae Young Roasts Jimmy Butler After Dropping 50 Points On Miami Heat