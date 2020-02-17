Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Support For LaLiga Giants Real Madrid Over Barcelona

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have accrued a massive fan following around the globe over the years. Not only have the two clubs enthralled fans in every corner of the world, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also captivated the attention of NBA stars in recent times. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest to join the LaLiga fans bandwagon. The reigning MVP does have a preference, it would appear.

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Giannis Real Madrid connection emerges at NBA All-Star 2020 live

On the eve of the NBA All-Star Game, Giannis Antetokounmpo was presented with two tees belonging to Real Madrid and Barcelona. Not one to race through a decision, the Milwaukee Bucks star pondered over the two, before ultimately coming to a decision. "We've got Real Madrid, who's the player though?" Antetokounmpo said, mulling his options. "I love both of these players, (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo, who used to play with Real Madrid.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the first to voice his support for Real Madrid. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is known to be an avid supporter of Real Madrid. The 2019 Rookie of the Year has been vocal about his support for the Spanish giants on Twitter. Prior to big games, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has been known to post pictures of himself in a Real Madrid jersey. Luka Doncic spent three years playing for Real Madrid in 2015. Doncic also won the Liga ACB three times during his time with Real Madrid.

In his breakout season in the NBA, Luka Doncic won the Rookie of the Year, leaving the NBA in awe of his natural ability. He is also currently in the running for the MVP award. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the frontrunner for that accolade this season.

