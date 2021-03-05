Bucks Tweet 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' After Drake's Release, Get Trolled Heavily In Return

Drake dropped his new project titled Scary Hours 2 EP this week, a follow up to his 2018 album. While fans had been anticipating his new studio album Certified Lover Boy, Drake dropped a single. However, along with fans, the Milwaukee Bucks also seemed excited about Drake's new song. The team tweeted about the same, only to get trolled by Toronto Raptors fans in response.

Also read | Drake releases new project 'Scary Hours 2' featuring Lil Baby and Rick Ross

Milwaukee Bucks share Giannis Antetokounmpo video, captioning it with Drake's new song 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'

The Bucks simply wrote Lemon Pepper Freestyle in their tweet, while the video featured Giannis Antetokounmpo eating chicken. He is asked questions about his food, inquiring for details about when and how he was introduced to the dish. While Giannis answers, fans seemed interested in the caption, reminding the team about their issues with Drake – also the Toronto Raptors' 'global ambassador'.

There were reports about the team 'hating' Drake, who would roam free even though he was not an owner. Bucks fans even went and asked local stations to stop playing the Drake new album. Some asked him to go back and make "ear-bleeding horrible music". Bucks owner Wes Edens daughter Mallory also trolled Drake once, wearing a Pusha t-shirt. Drake had responded, changing his Instagram profile photo to Mallory.

Also read | Holiday hits baseline jumper to lift Bucks past Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors fan end up trolling Bucks for tweeting about Drake new album

Nah all they can listen to is “we’re going bonkers” they made their own bed — William Lou (@william_lou) March 5, 2021

wasnt your coach asking for Drake to be ejected in the playoffs? lmaooo — james (@jtmartins6) March 5, 2021

Didn't you guys ban Drake on your radio stations? — Alfie Selvaggi (@AlfieSelvaggi) March 5, 2021

Of course because they realize that disliking Drake is a character flaw😂 — Rock $tar (@Spotless360_) March 5, 2021

With the Bucks new tweet, Raptors fans are determined to bring up the team (and their fans') hate for the Canadian star. One fan shared old article headlines, which included the one time the Bucks radio station banned his music during a Bucks-Raptors series. While fans have been irked with Drake's antics, Giannis had also addressed his dislike for Drake last February.

Also read | Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to 128-97 rout of Bucks

Other than the above-mentioned Lemon Pepper Freestyle (featuring Rick Ross), Drake's Scary Hours 2 has two other songs. The first is his solo What's Next, the other one being Wants and Needs, in collaborating Lil Baby. What's Next takes a look into Drake's 2020, and how he spent time during his quarantine.

Also read | Cassie Steele's Buss it challenge video has impressed her Degrassi co-star Drake

(Image credits: Drake Instagram)