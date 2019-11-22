Watch Carmelo Anthony Perform Fancy Signature Celebration After Scoring Three-pointer

After a not so impressive debut for the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony looked much settled on Friday when the Trail Blazers face the Milwaukee Bucks. And nearly one year later we witnessed his signature celebration in the NBA.

Bucks vs Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony's second outing

Carmelo Anthony is now a 16-year veteran and finds himself on his fifth NBA team after signing with the Portland Trail Blazers. Though Anthony was inefficient in his first game with Portland scoring just 10 points with 14 shot attempts, the Blazers needed a strong showing from him, especially with Damian Lillard sitting out the past two games due to a minor back injury.

Bucks vs Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony's celebration

Though his best days are behind him, Carmelo Anthony still possesses a signature move on the court, which involves him hitting a three-pointer and sticking three fingers to his dome, which he was able to do against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Blazers game on Thursday night. It was unsurprisingly a delightful sight for the Trail Blazers supporters as well for his fans. who had been waiting for a 'Melo show' for almost a year.

Carmelo Anthony vs Bucks

Carmelo Anthony did fare much better in his second outing for the Trail Blazers recording 18 points. 4 assists and 7 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. But he could not help his side avoid defeat against a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks. The Trail Blazers lost the 137-129.

Carmelo Anthony vs Bucks: Three-pointer in style

Carmelo Anthony is currently 22nd in NBA history in points scored with 25,56 and will likely look add up to those numbers with the Trail Blazers, and help his new side recover from a 5-10 start to the NBA 2019-20 season.

