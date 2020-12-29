Carmelo Anthony Injury Update: Why Wasn't The Trail Blazers Star In Los Angeles?

The Portland Trail Blazers travelled to Los Angeles without Carmelo Anthony. Portland bagged a win over the defending NBA Champions despite Melo's absence, extending their winning streak to two. As of now, the exact cause of Anthony not accompanying the team was not announced.

Carmelo Anthony health

The Blazers say Carmelo Anthony is not with the team in Los Angeles for Monday's game against the Lakers because of the league's health and safety protocols. Anthony played 20 minutes in Portland's OT win Saturday over Houston — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 28, 2020

Carmelo Anthony injury update

After Anthony played 20 minutes during the team's 128-126 OT win over the Rockets, the team announced that the veteran will not be traveling to LA, and will miss their game against the Lakers. As per reports, Anthony did not join the team because of "health and safety" protocols.

He scored 5 points during the team's victory against the Rockets. This season, he is averaging 10 points, having played 22.5 minutes per game.

Injury report: Portland F Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) and F Nassir Little (Health and Safety Protocols) are out and F Carmelo Anthony is not with team (Health and Safety Protocols) — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 28, 2020

Nassir Little is also yet to play with the team, however, no reason for his absence has been provided.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers highlights

Gary Trent Jr filled in for Carmelo Anthony, who did not travel to LA. The Lakers had a 15-0 run the second half, which followed a massive start. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum managed to keep Portland's lead, going on a 12-6 run. The Lakers only scored 23 points off the bench, as compared to the Trail Blazers' 45. The Lakers were also missing Alex Caruso (health protocols), who provides James and Davis with the needed backup.

Lillard scored team-high points, Gary Trent Jr matched his career-high, scoring 28 points during Portland's second straight victory – this one against the defending NBA Champions. Lillard had 31 points, 21 of which he scored in the massive second half. CJ McCallum added 20 points.

Portland Trail Blazers NBA schedule

The Trail Blazers will face the LA Clippers on Wednesday, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, December 31, 8:30 AM IST) next at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

(Image credits: AP)