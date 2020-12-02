Damian Lillard To Opt Out Of The Tokyo Olympics If Trail Blazers Make 2021 NBA Finals?

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard aims to help his team reach the NBA Finals soon. The No. 8 seed in the Western Conference this year, they were eliminated after a Round 1 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Lillard and the team are determined to improve next year, hoping for a higher seed and a much-needed spot in the NBA Finals. However, their 30-year-old star might not play the Olympics in case they make it to the finals.

Will Damian Lillard opt out of Olympics next year?

Following an extended 2019-20 due to the COVID-19 crisis, the NBA will start their next season on December, wrapping it up just before the Olympics in 2021. During a recent interview, Lillard spoke about the Olympics and how he might not make it if Portland makes the playoffs. Per reports, Lillard would rather stay in the US selection pool.

“I don’t know 100 percent,” Lillard said about the Olympics. He added that he will have to see what it looks like, before making a final decision. The Olympics are around his birthday, and if the Trail Blazers do make it to the Finals (and they win it), he might not play. However, the Trail Blazers icon added that he will "see", not wanting to decide anything as of now.

Lillard received some backlash on Twitter, fans unhappy with him making a comment like that. However, many were called out for speaking without knowing his entire quote, taking his words out of context. Most were also jokes and memes, as people compared how Trail Blazers and the US Team would react.

As per reports, the roster selection process for the Olympics team is still ongoing. However, there are rumours about an early-July training camp for all potential Olympians. “The scenario, as it stands right now, does seem problematic,” US head coach Gregg Popovich said. He added that the timing is making everything difficult, and will require some "out-of-the-box type of thinking to put together".

Critic calls out Damian Lillard Olympics comment, Trail Blazers star hits back on Twitter

Sometime after the news was shared, analyst Ben DuBose commented on Lillard's apparent decision to sit out. "Congrats to Dame on the Olympics," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. After being called out by fans, he was quick to take back his comments, agreeing that he admitted being lazy and not listening to the whole conversation.

Lillard, however, apparently did not accept the apology. "So who holds y’all accountable when y’all just say shit without doin your homework?" Lillard wrote, before adding a little "lol" at the end.

Damian Lillard accolades

Lillard, a five-time NBA All-Star, is yet to play in the Olympics (or the FIBA World Cup). During the Rio Olympics, he was a late add to the team, and withdrew a month before so he could properly rest after the NBA season. The list of 44 team finalists was released earlier this year in February and included guards like Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.

Lillard's performance at the NBA bubble was highly praised, even earning him the bubble MVP award. He finished the season with a 30-point and 8-assist average per game.

