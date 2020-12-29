Lillard, Gary Trent Jr Down Lakers In Los Angeles, Fans React To Trail Blazers' Big Win

Months ago, the Los Angeles Lakers breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers to advance in the playoffs. Now, the Trail Blazers started their season with a 115-107 win against the Lakers. The team showed an improved defence, where players like Derrick Jones Jr, Gary Trent Jr and Robert Covington stepped up to aid Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum – handing the team their second straight win. The Lakers, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James both on the court, failed to overcome the fourth-quarter.

Also read | NBA scores: Mavericks set NBA-record with 50-point halftime lead in rout

NBA live: Fans react to the Trail Blazers 115-107 victory over King James, Los Angeles Lakers

Covington and Jones making Lebron and AD work for everything — KJ (@thegentleman4) December 29, 2020

This is what Clippers fans were talking about when they mentioned that Trez was almost a liability for them. Besides being pretty limited offensively (but great fit w Lakers bc Bron PnR), he can’t defend at all — bobby s (@TheFiendish1) December 29, 2020

The Blazers beating this Championship Lakers team means that the Blazers are the new NBA Champions, and I will not be fact-checking this — PDX HYPE SQUAD (@kdubinthisclub) December 29, 2020

As much as I love the Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers will be a PROBLEM this year for the league❗️ Carry on... — Matt Evans (@MattMoney12) December 29, 2020

Good win for the Blazers. Lakers defense has a weak spot at the paint from what i saw 👀 — Rasheed (@hoopsnkratez) December 29, 2020

With everyone excited for the Lillard-James matchup, the teams did not disappoint. While most expected the Lakers to bag another win, the Trail Blazers stayed strong after their first half, blocking and defending as the game drew to an end. Fans were impressed with their display, convinced that Lillard and his team will be a problem for other contenders soon.

Also read | Damian Lillard gives CRYPTIC response to Paul George wanting to retire at Clippers

Trail Blazers vs Lakers highlights

While Lillard scored team-high points, Gary Trent Jr matched his career-high, scoring 28 points during Portland's second straight victory – this one against the defending NBA Champions. Lillard had 31 points, 21 of which he scored in the massive second half. CJ McCallum added 20 points.

Also read | Lakers classic edition jerseys get positive response from fans as they cruise past Wolves

LeBron James had 29 points for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis added only 13 points after coming back from his calf injury. Dennis Schroder added 24 points. However, with the Trail Blazers having stepped up their defense, the Lakers broke their streak of 59 back-to-back wins when they enter the fourth with a lead.

Trent filled in for Carmelo Anthony, who did not travel to LA. The Lakers had a 15-0 run the second half, which followed a massive start. Lillard and CJ McCollum managed to keep Portland's lead, going on a 12-6 run. The Lakers only scored 23 points off the bench, as compared to the Trail Blazers' 45. They were also missing Alex Caruso (health protocols), who provides James and Davis with the needed backup.

Also read | LeBron James reacts to Marc Gasol and him duplicating Kobe-Pau Lakers photo

(Image credits: AP)