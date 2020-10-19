Damian Lillard Furious With Carmelo Anthony Being Left Out Of Greatest Nuggets Photo

Last week, the Denver Nuggets shared an image of some of their best players on Twitter. "Let's hear 'em," the Nuggets wrote, asking fans to write who they think is the best Nugget of all time. The photo included players like Nikola Jokic, Dikembe Mutombo, Chauncey Billups and Alex English. However, they failed to add Carmelo Anthony to the list. Fans were up in arms at the exclusion of Anthony, arguing that the 36-year-old is one of the best players to don the colours of the franchise.

Damian Lillard on Carmelo Anthony being excluded in the Detroit Pistons photo

What is up with all the disrespect this man get? I need to know... https://t.co/rrNhPl5vby — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 17, 2020

While fans were outraged at Anthony's exclusion, his Portland Trail Blazers teammate Damian Lillard spoke about the issue as well. "What is up with all the disrespect this man get? I need to know..." Lillard wrote on Twitter, clearly unhappy with the way the veteran was being treated. Fans agreed with Lillard, happy that the Trail Blazers icon was supporting Anthony.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, both Anthony and Lillard have praised each other countless times. While Anthony has referred to the Trail Blazers as his "home", Lillard has appreciated Anthony's presence in the team. In August, Lillard had spoken to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report about Anthony, and how he is at times disrespected. "I find it real funny and disrespectful the way people speak on Melo," Lillard said, before adding that the former Syracuse star is a Hall of Famer.

Fans react to Denver Nuggets image

what have you done? — Rob Pere💤 (@WorldWideWob) October 16, 2020

How MELO not on this photo??? He's the nuggets goat. Stop the disrespect 😤 — Big Sauce - League Pass Legend (@BigSauceTimeNBA) October 16, 2020

Carmelo Anthony career playoff stats with Denver:



24.5 PPG

7.1 RPG

3.0 APG



Led the Nuggets to their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in 24 years. — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 16, 2020

Carmelo Anthony contract

Last year, Anthony signed a one-year $2,159,029 contract with the Trail Blazers. While he spoke about wanting to end his career with the Trail Blazers, reports add that he could end up signing with the New York Knicks. According to reports, Melo's time with the Trail Blazers could be up if he does not realise he is now a "role player".

