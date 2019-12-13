Carmelo Anthony Believes His Jersey Should Be Retired In Denver

Carmelo Anthony’s homecoming to Denver Nuggets ended on a sad note after his side Trail Blazers lost their match 99-114. The 35-year-old spent eight seasons with the Nuggets after being selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. He wore the Nuggets jersey in 564 games, earning four All-Star selections in the process. He was traded to New York in February 2011.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Reveals The One Wish He Wants The New York Knicks To Fulfill

NBA: Carmelo Anthony's jersey retirement plans

Melo believes his jersey should be retired in Denver 👀



(via @VidaVivaDiva)pic.twitter.com/wZXfH1vhw8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

After Trail Blazers' loss, Anthony was asked about the possibility of having his jersey retired in Denver. He responded without hesitation that Denver is the place where his jersey should be retired. Anthony averaged 24.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his time with the Nuggets. This was Anthony’s seventh visit to Denver, and just like the previous six visits, he left the Pepsi center without a win.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Rejected Knicks

NBA: Carmelo Anthony wants his Knicks jersey to be retired at MSG

Carmelo Anthony’s time at New York Knicks was something of a disappointment. Melo did not have much to show for his efforts on the court and the only thing that can be credited to him was that he was the face of the franchise till the time he played for them. In the post-game interview against Knicks, Melo was asked whether he has ever thought about his jersey being retired at the Madison Square Garden. He said that anybody would want to get that opportunity if it’s there. He also added that he hopes that Knicks hang the ‘7’ jersey.

Also Read: David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Rushed To Emergency Surgery After Brain Hemorrhage

Anthony played 36 minutes against Nuggets, scoring 20 points. He was 8-for-16 from shooting while also making nine rebounds. Despite the strong performance from the veteran forward, the Blazers were no match for the Nuggets.

Also Read: Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry Share Bro Moment As 'Board Man' Receives NBA Championship Ring