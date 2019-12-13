David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Rushed To Emergency Surgery After Brain Hemorrhage

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has been hospitalised after collapsing in a restaurant in Manhattan on Thursday. The NBA has released a statement that says Stern underwent emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

NBA statement on David Stern. pic.twitter.com/jAVDvDkVmF — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 13, 2019

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 77-year-old was at the Brasserie 8.5 Restaurant in Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, New York when he suddenly collapsed and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The NBA has so far not released any additional details on Stern's condition following the statement.

Stern collapsed at the Brasserie 8.5 Restaurant in Manhattan today and was rushed to the hospital for the emergency surgery. https://t.co/qPbSbdotFr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2019

David Stern's NBA tenure

David Stern took charge of the NBA in 1984 and oversaw a period of a massive rise in the league. Under his leadership, the NBA rose as one of the premier sports league in the USA and also acclaimed global recognition. He relinquished the position to now- NBA commissioner Adam Silver in 2014. Stern has been associated with the league ever since as an investor. Always known for business acumen, David Stern's was rewarded by the NBA with an induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and FIBA Hall of Fame.

NBA supporters quickly flooded social media with messages to David Stern and his family

My thoughts and prayers are with David Stern and his family this evening. One of the smartest men I have ever met in sports , and one of my favorites. Godspeed. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) December 13, 2019

Prayers for him and his family 🙏🏾 — PREMIER FLAME 🎪 (@premierflame23) December 13, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern and his family. — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 13, 2019

