David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Rushed To Emergency Surgery After Brain Hemorrhage

Basketball News

Former NBA commissioner David Stern undergoes emergency surgery after collapsing in a restaurant in Manhattan. NBA released a statement notifying the situation.

David Stern

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has been hospitalised after collapsing in a restaurant in Manhattan on Thursday. The NBA has released a statement that says Stern underwent emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 77-year-old was at the Brasserie 8.5 Restaurant in Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, New York when he suddenly collapsed and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The NBA has so far not released any additional details on Stern's condition following the statement.

David Stern's NBA tenure

David Stern took charge of the NBA in 1984 and oversaw a period of a massive rise in the league. Under his leadership, the NBA rose as one of the premier sports league in the USA and also acclaimed global recognition. He relinquished the position to now- NBA commissioner Adam Silver in 2014. Stern has been associated with the league ever since as an investor. Always known for business acumen, David Stern's was rewarded by the NBA with an induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and FIBA Hall of Fame.

NBA supporters quickly flooded social media with messages to David Stern and his family

