Carmelo Anthony Reveals The One Wish He Wants The New York Knicks To Fulfill

Carmelo Anthony’s time at New York Knicks was something of a disappointment. Melo did not have much to show for his efforts on the court and the only thing that can be credited to him was that he was the face of the franchise till the time he played for them. He had a really good career with Nuggets, where he was known as the clutch shotmaker. He led the team to playoff berths in each of the seven full seasons he played for them.

Carmelo Anthony wants his Knicks jersey to be retired at Madison Square Garden

During his time at Knicks, Anthony made 7 All-Star appearances. He won a title and averaged over 24 points per game. He made one appearance in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals with the team. Anthony averaged 24.7 points per game in his seven seasons. But he failed to make them title contenders. The forward got the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs one season. He ultimately forced a trade out using his no-trade clause to go where he wanted — Oklahoma City in 2017.

Post the game against Knicks, Melo was asked whether he has ever thought about his jersey being retired at the Garden. He said that anybody would want to get that opportunity if it’s there. He added that he hopes that Knicks hang the ‘7’ jersey.

NBA: Carmelo Anthony stats

In the ongoing NBA season, Carmelo Anthony is proving doubters wrong by averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 80% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Recently, Melo also revealed that he knows why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose to play for the Nets. He said that they took that decision because they wanted to win and have fun.