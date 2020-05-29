Carmelo Anthony Weighs In On The Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James GOAT Debate

Like most basketball fans and NBA players, Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony tuned in to Michael Jordan's documentary – The Last Dance - during the coronavirus shutdown. While Anthony is aware of the comparisons and debates that have come to the fore after the ten-part docu-series ended, he called it 'barbershop talk'. Carmelo Anthony believes the comparisons might be fun for fans, but he cannot compare two of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

Carmelo Anthony comments on the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate

While talking to CBS Sports, Carmelo Anthony stated that he does not like the comparisons, as he thinks that when one debates on the topic, they forget to appreciate what they have in front of them. He added that every time someone compares 'old school versus new school' he thinks "Why can't everyone just appreciate everybody for what they bring to the game." However, Carmelo Anthony did accept that he agrees with most people and thinks that Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. Having said that, he reminded them that he thinks no one should take anything away from what LeBron James has accomplished in his NBA career.

He said that everyone knows 'MJ is the GOAT' and the 'greatest ever'. However, he does not know why one cannot give 'LeBron James his flowers while he's here too'. Anthony revealed that he does not understand why one cannot agree on the fact that James, Jordan and late Los Angles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant all are 'very great'. Anthony blamed society for how it is now, as one cannot name everyone and has to make a choice in the end.

Carmelo Anthony is known to have a good relationship with both LeBron James and Michael Jordan. His relationship with Jordan developed when he signed with Jordan's Nike brand in 2003 and had been friends with James since high school. Anthony said that it is very difficult to compare the two players and their gameplay is different.

While talking about the documentary, Carmelo Anthony said that it has definitely helped the younger generation understand more as they have not seen the legend play but only heard about his game and accomplishments. He added that it showed Jordan as a human being, which everyone might not have liked. As per Anthony, it might have surprised people to see Jordan as a person.

"Everyone knew about the 'basketball God' and 'Black Jesus', but no one knew the real Jordan." Anthony even referred to Jordan as a mythical person, who everyone was trying to know more about. The documentary, according to Anthony, told people about how 'he operates on the day-to-day' and 'his mentality'. He further explained that while most people love it, many times people end up hating the truth.