Carmelo Anthony Discusses NBA Restructure Since Joining Portland Trail Blazers

A number of NBA fans wrote off Carmelo Anthony after he took a year off after departing from Houston Rockets in order to work on his game. Melo shocked the world when he announced he would sign for the Portland Trail Blazers in November 2019 on a one-year deal. However, the 10-time NBA All-Star has impressed while playing for the Trail Blazers this season who found themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference before the NBA was suspended in March. The 2013 NBA scoring champion gave an interview recently where he spoke about how the NBA has changed since he arrived in Portland.

Also Read | When Michael Jordan's salary outweighed the entire Chicago Bulls team COMBINED

Carmelo Anthony talks with Ludacris amid COVID-19 lockdown

Sat down with @ludacris to talk quarantine, smack talk, and wine. Check out the full conversation https://t.co/ZDcJwP3IYD #WhatsInYourGlass pic.twitter.com/Vh1Kygs4t3 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Michael Jordan one of the greatest entertainers of all time, says Magic Johnson

Carmelo Anthony talks how the NBA has changed since he joined Portland Trail Blazers

In an Instagram Live interview with Sage Steele, Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony spoke about the difference in attitude he had when he switched Houston for Portland. Melo was quoted as saying "Well, I think mentally, mentally for me the game has changed. Because I was in Houston under a different mentality. So to be able to step away from the game and see it from a bird's-eye view, that changed. You got one year, people don't understand how much goes on within one year. I mean, study and preparation, team, ups and downs, all of that stuff comes into play."

Carmelo Anthony has done well in a short span with the Trail Blazers. Melo was averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game before the NBA was suspended last month. His 37.1 percent three-point shooting rate is also his highest-achievement since his 2013-14 stellar season.

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony nearly retired from basketball before Trail Blazers call up: Report

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony scared of Zion Williamson's quick rise after Pelicans beat Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony stats

Carmelo Anthony STATS😎😎

-10x ALL STAR ⭐️

-2013 SCORING CHAMP🥇

-6X ALL NBA🏆🏆🏆

-OVER 26K CAREER POINTS🥶🥶🥶

-1434 CAREER 3PM🎯🎯🎯🎯

-KNICKS LEGEND🐐🐐🐐



TOP 5 SF EVER?? pic.twitter.com/NDG84S7S85 — ➡️𝕋𝕦𝕒𝕊ℤℕ𝕤𝕡𝕪🌴 (@ClipsFinsWRLD) April 19, 2020

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony expresses desire to finish NBA career with Trail Blazers