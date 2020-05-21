Magic Johnson Stands By Michael Jordan As The GOAT Over LeBron James After The Last Dance

The Last Dance's conclusion has once again caused fans to debate who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) – LeBron James or Michael Jordan. While many people believe that documentary only confirmed that Jordan is the GOAT, some NBA fans took the side of LeBron James, labelling him as the true GOAT. During Magic Johnson's appearance on Stephen A Smith's special about The Last Dance, Johnson weighed in on the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate.

Also read | Magic Johnson settles Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate, calls MJ 'freakiest' player

Magic Johnson on the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate

Also read | Michael Jordan vs LeBron James: Michael Jordan diplomatically responds to being compared with LeBron James as NBA's 'GOAT'

While on the ESPN special, Magic Johnson stated that though he considers Jordan his GOAT, one should not take anything away from James. He thinks of James as a great basketball player and probably the best all-around basketball player. However, his greatest of all time will remain Michael Jordan. Magic Johnson further explained that James is not a closed chapter just yet, and he has 'some basketball to play'.

As per Johnson, James could maybe catch up to Jordan if he wins a few more championships. He even complimented the Lakers star's game, as players around him often say he can impact the game beyond scoring better than Jordan did. Magic Johnson commented on the ESPN poll conducted with around 600 fans, where even those in the 18-34 age group chose Jordan as their GOAT. In the survey, 77 percent of people selected Jordan. When fans were asked about specific skills on the court, 65 percent chose Jordan, while 14 percent chose James.

Johnson was also asked if Jordan considers himself to be the GOAT, to which the Lakers legend said that that is not the person Jordan is. He will not comment on himself but will let his game speak, said Johnson. He added that both James and Jordan are great, and the 35-year-old Lakers star is currently dominating this NBA era.

Also read | The Last Dance: Magic Johnson opens up on the moment he shared with Michael Jordan after 1991 NBA finals

During an interview in January, Magic Johnson stated that even though James was averaging over 20 points per game, Johnson believed James needed to win at least two more championships before he can be at Jordan's level. The Lakers great also praised Michael Jordan for his 6-0 (win-loss) record in NBA Finals. James has nine appearances, out of which eight have been consecutive.

However, while James has won three finals, Jordan has won all six. Johnson also referred to Jordan as' the freakiest' NBA player and said Jordan's final appearances were 'awesome' and he was the greatest on the floor. The Lakers legend also mentioned Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who won eleven NBA championships.

Also read | Magic Johnson's insurance company to fund $100 million for minority-owned businesses