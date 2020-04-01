The Debate
Marcus Smart Set To Donate Blood Plasma For Much-needed COVID-19 Research In USA

Basketball News

Boston Celtics star guard Marcus Smart will be reportedly donating his blood plasma after confirming that he is now cleared of all coronavirus symptoms.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marcus Smart

The 'NBA Together' initiative, set up by the league after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, has been asking players who have been cleared of the virus to donate their plasma for research. Current studies theorize that plasma of patients who have recovered could help combat the virus. The procedure is based on the idea that people who have beat the virus have developed antibodies in their blood plasma as a defence against the virus. 

Marcus Smart blood plasma: Boston Celtics Marcus Smart blood plasma donation to help COVID-19 research 

Marcus Smart blood plasma: Marcus Smart recovery causes him to partake in donating plasma for coronavirus research

On Sunday (Monday IST) Marcus Smart announced on Twitter that he does not have coronavirus anymore. He was cleared by Massachusett's Health Department and thanked everyone while asking his fans to take care. As the NBA Together program is supporting research to help curb COVID-19, they have asked their recovered members including the Celtics guard to donate their plasma. The plasma project has brought together medical specialists to determine if plasma donations from recovered patients could help treat the virus.

Marcus Smart coronavirus update: Marcus smart recovery from COVID-19

Out of the total 15 NBA members who have been confirmed to have COVID-19, five are already symptom-free – Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Smart and two unnamed LA Lakers players. Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood are others who have COVID-19. The NBA was suspended on March 11, shortly after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Though reports hint at a mid-June or August return for the NBA, nothing has been confirmed. The league is currently considering all options, including holding the remaining games at a neutral location and cutting the playoffs short. 

First Published:
COMMENT
