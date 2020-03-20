Marcus Smart Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19 Through Twitter Video

After Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, Boston Celtics released a statement about one of their players testing positive for the virus. Though the Celtics did not reveal the player's identity, Marcus Smart confirmed the diagnosis through a Twitter video. He confirmed being asymptomatic to the virus and is currently in isolation.

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Marcus Smart tests positive for COVID-19

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Celtics star is asymptomatic towards the virus

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Smart urges people to take the virus seriously, says more testing is required

After Marcus Smart received his positive test results on Thursday (Friday IST), he promptly took to Twitter and informed everyone about the news. He assured everyone that he has been self-quarantining since the test and is aware of the seriousness of the disease. Though Smart himself is asymptomatic, he asked the younger generation to follow social distancing. He believes that not taking the necessary precautions is selfish and the only way to beat the virus is by doing it together.

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Boston Celtics statement

A statement from the Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/hNrEn8IBM1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2020

According to the Celtics, their player who tested positive for COVID-19 was tested due to his exposure to a known positive case. Though the player was asymptomatic, the medical team will be monitoring his case. The Celtics are currently working with health officials and the NBA in order to deal with the situation.

Marcus Smart coronavirus: Other teams and players test positive for COVID-19

Along with the Celtics, the LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers also confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Lakers have two players who tested positive. The Nuggets and 76ers confirmed one and three cases respectively. However, they did not confirm if the person is a player or a staff member.

Neither of the three teams have confirmed any names in their statement. As of now, there are ten confirmed NBA players with coronavirus, plus four unconfirmed cases from the Nuggets and 76ers. In their statement, the 76ers confirmed the use of private means to get tested.

Over the past few days, the NBA has been criticized for testing entire team rosters while there are critical patients waiting to get themselves tested. Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first to test positive for the virus, after which the NBA suspended the ongoing season. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Pistons' Christian Wood also confirmed to be having COVID-19.

