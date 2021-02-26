Celtics Governor Blames Kyrie Irving For Team's Struggles After Star's Departure

Before playing with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving was with the Boston Celtics. The 2016 NBA champion was supposed to be the team's centrepiece, possibly propelling them to a title. However, the 2019 offseason saw Kyrie Irving sign with the Nets. Years later, Irving is still being blamed for how the team struggled.

Also read | How much has Kyrie Irving donated to good causes in USA during the NBA 2020-21 season?

Does Celtics CEO blame Kyrie Irving for the team's struggle?

Celtics CEO and Governor, Wyc Grousbeck says Kyrie Irving's departure is one of the main reasons for Boston's struggles this year. pic.twitter.com/v2t9BmeZyt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2021

Celtics CEO and Governor Wyc Grousbeck was recently on the Felger & Maz Show, where he blamed Irving for what the team went through. "We had hoped Kyrie would stay forever and lead us all the way," Grousbeck said. Irving's departure was ugly, the Nets star receiving hate for months.

"He’s on maybe the best team in the league right now and so that’s that," Grousbeck continued. "That change touched off a lot of stuff because he left, we weren’t maybe able to recruit free agents in the same way and a bit of a domino effect". However, he agreed that it is what it is. The Celtics, per Grousbeck, had a good year with him.

"He tried hard and then he moved on," Grousbeck said.

Also read | Kyrie Irving, James Harden lead Nets to 8th straight victory: NBA scores

As per earlier reports, Irving's behaviour clashed with head coach Brad Stevens' ideals. Even before, the atmosphere was already ‘dangerous’. Sources close to the team claimed that the team fell apart, and Jaylen Brown did not even personally talk to Irving before replying to his criticisms on social media.

Kyrie Irving Celtics career

In 2018, Irving attended an event at TD Garden. He assured fans he would stay with the team, and would surely re-sign. He was out for the playoffs because of his season-ending knee surgery. However, reports of Irving's rift with his teammates surfaced. What would have been a deep-playoff run ended in a second-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Irving was blamed.

Also read | Kyrie Irving demands NBA to model logo on Kobe, exclaims 'Black Kings Built the League'

Kyrie Irving contract

As per Spotrac, Irving signed a four-year, $136,490,600 contract with the Nets. He will earn a $34,122,650 annual salary. He earned an incentive bonus of $131,250.

NBA All-Star game schedule

With James Harden and Kevin Durant, Irving will be playing the upcoming All-Star game. With the Nets the current favourites to win a title from the East, the big three all made it to the All-Star game. The Nets are the only team with three All-Star players.

Date and Time: March 7, 8:00 PM EST (March 8, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA.

Also read | Kyrie Irving trolls Lakers after LeBron James misses free throw, fans left in splits

(Image credits: Kyrie Irving Instagram)