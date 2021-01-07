Celtics, Heat SLAM Jacob Blake Decision In Joint Statement Before Tip Off

Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had contemplated boycotting their NBA game on Wednesday night amidst all the chaos and uncertainty at the U.S. Capitol. It has been a tumultuous last 24 hours in the US, with prosecutors decided against pressing charges on officers who shot Jacob Blake and the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol that forced lawmakers to be rushed to safety. Both teams in a joint statement condemned the actions of the lawmakers and eventually decided to play with a heavy heart.

Celtics vs Heat: NBA teams release joint statement in support of Black Lives Matter

In a joint statement released before tip-off, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat expressed their disappointment at the Jacob Blake decision. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Tuesday revealed that Rusten Sheskey will not face charges in the August shooting of Jacob Blake. The shooting, which was caught on video, left Blake paralyzed and massive protests were held all over the country.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat release statement: pic.twitter.com/GEUryOiEG0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2021

Celtics had initially walked off the court but according to ESPN, coach Brad Stevens said he and his players had talked about the decision in the Blake case on Wednesday morning but hadn't discussed the events in Washington. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that the Trump administration have operated in a 'win-at-all-costs attitude'. Stevens said that he always thought if one operates in that manner, it's going to be a pretty low and unfulfilling ending. And in this situation, it has been a disgraceful ending. The Boston head coach said that he is looking forward to the next two weeks as are many people when Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the US President.

The Celtics managed a thrilling two-point over last season's NBA finalists, claiming a 107-105 win at the American Airlines Arena. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were again at the forefront for the C's, with the duo combining for 48 points, while totalling a further 17 rebounds and nine assists. Jimmy Butler led the Heat's charge, with usual suspects Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson proving support. Despite their best efforts, Pritchard’s putback with two-tenths of a second left capped off a thrilling game, which Celtics would have rued losing having wasted a 17-point lead and a 10-point lead during the course of the game.

(Image Courtesy: Miami Heat Twitter)