Celtics Would Have Traded Myles Turner If They Signed Him From The Pacers?

The Charlotte Hornets signed Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $120 million deal. Probably overpaying to land a free agent, many reports deemed the signing as a mistake for the Hornets, wondering whether Hayward can provide the team what they need. Some, however, believe the Boston Celtics have failed to make the most from his departure.

Celtics were against a Myles Turner trade?

Prior to Hayward opting out of his $34.2 million contract with the Celtics, the Indiana Pacers were reportedly trying to send Myles Turner the team's way for the 30-year-old forward. However, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the Celtics would have ended up trading Turner. The Celtics, Lowe said on his podcast, did not want the Pacers' 6′ 11″ centre.

Indiana is offering Myles Turner and Doug McDermott in a potential sign and trade deal with Boston



Boston wants Myles Turner and TJ Warren OR Victor Oladpio



(via @GwashburnGlobe) pic.twitter.com/BXB3eHrunW — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 20, 2020

Lowe shared what some teams told him, which revolved around the Celtics doing their research about Turner's trade value, and not liking was they saw. Boston Globe's Gary Washburn wrote about the situation, writing how Hayward really wanted to return home and play in Indiana – who had even offered Doug McDermott along with Turner.

Gordon Hayward is joining LaMelo Ball on the new-look Hornets, per @wojespn



From B/R x @AmericanExpress pic.twitter.com/yzPtWpyFaN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2020

The Celtics, though, were looking for TJ Warren or Victor Oladipo. Despite the latter have a lesser trade value now, both are crucial to the Pacers' game, and might be an unreasonable demand for Hayward, who is entering the final part of his career. Turner, 24, would have fit with the Celtics. He finished his season with a 12.1 point average, and saves somewhere under three points per 100 possesions.

Were the Celtics unwilling to take on Myles Turner contract?

Reports speculate that while he might have been a good acquisition for the team, the team did not want to pay him $18 million for the three upcoming seasons. Especially since they have Tristan Thompson, who makes the same amount over the next two seasons. The team finished third in the Eastern Conference this year, and Tuner (who led the league in blocks for the 2018-19 season), could have helped the team advance further in the playoffs.

The last four major contracts Mitch Kupchak has signed in free agency:

* Gordon Hayward: four-years, $120M

* Terry Rozier: three-years, $56.7M

* Timofey Mozgov: four-years, $64M

* Luol Deng: four-years, $72M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2020

(Image credits: Myles Turner Instagram)