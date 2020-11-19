Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: Celtics Mentioned As A Landing Spot For 'Greek Freak'

Milwaukee Bucks are keen for superstar Giannis Antekounmpo to sign a new long-term contract and their desperation has led to wholesale changes in their set-up ahead of the new season. The Greek Freak has been linked with a move away after disappointing playoff runs with the Bucks and is set for free agency next year. The two-time reigning MVP naturally has a host of suitors and Eastern Conference giants Boston Celtics are being touted as one of the many potential landing spots for the 25-year-old.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Giannis to Celtics rumours intensify after Bogdanovic standoff

Milwaukee Bucks' hopes to hold on to Giannis Antetokounmpo were dealt a major blow after their trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic was cast into doubt. The Bucks were keen to strengthen their squad in a bid to convince the Greek Freak to sign a bumper contract extension and had agreed on a deal for Jrue Holiday, with a sign and trade deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic to follow.

However, The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that Bogdanovic himself had not agreed to the trade and is likely to enter unrestricted free agency. The 28-year-old could still join the Bucks, but the Sacramento Kings will have the right to match any offer he receives in free agency.

Here is the pick breakdown on the Jrue Holiday trade:



New Orleans receives



2020 1st (via IND)

2024 right to swap

2025 1st unprotected

2026 right to swap

2027 1st unprotected — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 17, 2020

The Serbian has also been linked with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets as per CBS Sports. As for Giannis, head coach Brad Stevens is keen to get the Greek Freak on the Boston Celtics roster and the Eastern Conference giants will try and make most from the situation that has unfolded.

The Bucks will not risk losing their star man in free agency, so a trade could happen if the 25-year-old is not convinced by their offer. Along with the Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors have been prominently mentioned as a potential destination for the reigning two-time MVP.

Earning All-NBA for a second consecutive season now has Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible in the summer of 2020 to sign the largest contract in NBA history. The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

The Celtics have been the team to beat in the East, but have suffered disappointing defeats in conference finals over the past few years. The arrival of Giannis could give the likes of Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart the ultimate push and end their 12-year drought.

The Bucks have offered Giannis a supermax contract as they hope to retain the 25-year-old's services. The Giannis contract could be worth a whopping $247.3 million, carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit, making it the largest contract in NBA history.

