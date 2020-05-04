Myles Turner Donates $50,000 For COVID-19 Relief After His Father's Successful Recovery

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner recently made a reported $50,000 donation towards COVID-19 relief. The Myles Turner donation was made after Myles Turner father successfully recovered from the virus. The Bedford native made the Myles Turner donation for Health Resources in Texas.

As per reports, the Myles Turner donation of $50,000 was made to Texas Health Resources to help them fight against COVID-19 and help with the relief measures. Turner is a Bedford, Texas native and attended school at the University of Texas. Turner currently lives in Colleyville. Myles Turner father David had previously tested positive for the virus but was treated successfully at the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford. As per CNN, there have been 71 coronavirus-related deaths in Tarrant County and 872 in Texas.

Myles Turner donation was as a concerned Colleyville citizen

Myles Turner donation: Turner discusses his father's illness on CJ McCollum's podcast

Myles Turner recently appeared on CJ McCollum's podcast where he talked about his father's illness. While talking to McCollum, Turner stated that while his dad has now recovered, seeing his father go through it was 'huge'. Turner said that people only see memes and funny content on Twitter until something actually happens to them. He revealed that his father had grown extremely weak and could barely talk, especially since he also had underlying conditions. The 24-year-old Pacers center admitted to taking the virus seriously only after his father was hospitalised for almost a week. He added that his father recovering has been a blessing and he did a lot of research so he could keep his family safe.

