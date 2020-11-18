Chicago Bulls Rumours: Bulls Were In Talks With Boston Celtics For Kemba Walker Trade

Despite being one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference last season, the Boston Celtics failed to make it to the NBA Finals. Boston has numerous key players on its roster, including Kemba Walker, who scored 20.4 points per game in the 2019-20 campaign. Going by those numbers, recent reports indicate the Chicago Bulls might be interested in acquiring Walker before the 2020-21 season begins.

Chicago Bulls rumours: Is a Kemba Walker trade possible?

The Chicago Bulls have reached out to the Boston Celtics about a potential trade for Kemba Walker, per @KevinOConnorNBA



(H/T @hoopsview ) pic.twitter.com/WscDag2zto — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 17, 2020

If the Celtics are indeed planning a trade before the NBA Draft on November 18, Walker could be the one they trade. The Athletic’s Zach Harper reported that Celtics GM Danny Ainge was apparently offering Walker to "everybody". Boston reportedly wanted to collect draft picks which could have been offered to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday – who was eventually traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Harper revealed that the Chicago Bulls are definitely keen on acquiring Walker. Elsewhere, on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria", The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor stated that the Bulls reached out to the Celtics asking for a Kemba Walker trade. However, since the Holiday trade did not happen, the Celtics might not part with the four-time All-Star yet.

Kemba Walker to Bulls? Kemba Walker contract details

After his initial contracts with the Charlotte Bobcats and Hornets, Walker ended up signing with the Celtics in 2019. He signed a four-year max contract worth $140.9 million. For the 2020-21 season, Walker is reportedly set to make $34,379,100.

.@KevinOConnorNBA on #Celtics and trades heading into the draft:



The talk yesterday was Gordon Hayward + 1st to Pelicans for Jrue Holiday. Didn't materialize



KOC: "I heard Chicago asked about Kemba" — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) November 17, 2020

Kemba Walker 60 points against Philadelphia 76ers

Kemba Walker is the:

- 1st player in Hornets history with a 60-point game

- 2nd player 6'1" or shorter with a 60-point game in NBA history (Allen Iverson)

- 2nd player in NBA history with a 60-point game against the 76ers (Wilt Chamberlain) pic.twitter.com/CLpLe0XVLJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 18, 2018

Two years ago on this day, Kemba Walker erupted against the Philadelphia 76ers, outscoring his Charlotte Hornets teammates to post 60 points. While Charlotte lost 122-119, Walker became the first in franchise history to score 60 points. He also became the second player in NBA history to post 60 points against the 76ers after Wilt Chamberlain.

