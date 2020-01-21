Chandler Parsons' NBA Career In Doubt After 'traumatic Brain Injury', Reveal Atlanta Hawks

Chandler Parsons, the Atlanta Hawks forward, might have to end his playing career after being involved in a crash crash. The crash involved an allegedly drunk driver while Parsons was on the receiving end of multiple injuries that could potentially mean the end of life on the court. The 31-year old has been listed on the Atlanta Hawks injury list since the unfateful incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Pays Ultimate Tribute To Warriors Teammate Klay Thompson

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons involved in a horrific car accident

On January 15, Chandler Parsons was on his way home from practice when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident. According to Parsons’ legal team, the other driver was allegedly under influence and caused the accident which has left some ‘permanent’ injuries to the former Houston Rockets forward. Chandler Parsons was detected with a concussion and a whiplash while he also suffered a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum in the crash as per his attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis.

Also Read: Dejounte Murray Breaks Trae Young's Ankle With Nasty Crossover, Spurs Dugout Laugh At It

Chandler Parsons hires Morgan & Morgan after being struck by individual who’s charged with DUI, according to attorney. Parsons suffered “multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum.” His return to play is unclear. pic.twitter.com/GxvuNByzh5 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

Also Read: Tristan Thompson Gets Ejected After Slapping Ex-Cavaliers Teammate Jae Crowder’s Butt

Atlanta Hawks: Chandler Parsons career in doubt after traumatic brain injury

Chandler Parsons was in peak physical condition at the time of wreck according to his representatives. While the Atlanta Hawks forward is working on regaining health, his playing future remains unclear. Parsons has been injury-prone in most of his NBA career, but the timing of crash would hurt the Hawks and Chandler Parsons, who recently had said that he is ‘the most healthy he’s been in a long time’. The small forward made five appearances for the Atlanta Hawks this season, who signed the 31-year old in July from the Grizzlies in a deal involving Solomon Hills and Miles Plumlee. Parsons hasn't featured since Atlanta Hawks’ 112-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in December. Chandler Parsons is in the final year of the reported four-year, $94.4 million deal he signed with the Grizzlies in 2016.

Also Read: Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Throws Down Monster Alley-oop Dunk In Grizzlies' 4-point Win