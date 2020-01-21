The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chandler Parsons' NBA Career In Doubt After 'traumatic Brain Injury', Reveal Atlanta Hawks

Basketball News

Atlanta Hawks small forward Chandler Parsons might have to end his playing career prematurely after suffering a 'traumatizing brain injury' in a car crash

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chandler Parsons

Chandler Parsons, the Atlanta Hawks forward, might have to end his playing career after being involved in a crash crash. The crash involved an allegedly drunk driver while Parsons was on the receiving end of multiple injuries that could potentially mean the end of life on the court. The 31-year old has been listed on the Atlanta Hawks injury list since the unfateful incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Pays Ultimate Tribute To Warriors Teammate Klay Thompson

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons involved in a horrific car accident

On January 15, Chandler Parsons was on his way home from practice when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident. According to Parsons’ legal team, the other driver was allegedly under influence and caused the accident which has left some ‘permanent’ injuries to the former Houston Rockets forward. Chandler Parsons was detected with a concussion and a whiplash while he also suffered a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum in the crash as per his attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis.

Also Read: Dejounte Murray Breaks Trae Young's Ankle With Nasty Crossover, Spurs Dugout Laugh At It

Also Read: Tristan Thompson Gets Ejected After Slapping Ex-Cavaliers Teammate Jae Crowder’s Butt

Atlanta Hawks: Chandler Parsons career in doubt after traumatic brain injury

Chandler Parsons was in peak physical condition at the time of wreck according to his representatives. While the Atlanta Hawks forward is working on regaining health, his playing future remains unclear. Parsons has been injury-prone in most of his NBA career, but the timing of crash would hurt the Hawks and Chandler Parsons, who recently had said that he is ‘the most healthy he’s been in a long time’.  The small forward made five appearances for the Atlanta Hawks this season, who signed the 31-year old in July from the Grizzlies in a deal involving Solomon Hills and Miles Plumlee. Parsons hasn't featured since Atlanta Hawks’ 112-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in December. Chandler Parsons is in the final year of the reported four-year, $94.4 million deal he signed with the Grizzlies in 2016.

Also Read: Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Throws Down Monster Alley-oop Dunk In Grizzlies' 4-point Win

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AL-SALBI NAMED NEW ISIS CHEIF
TDP CHIEF NAIDU RELEASED
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA