Dejounte Murray Breaks Trae Young's Ankle With Nasty Crossover, Spurs Dugout Laugh At It

It is fair to say that when Dejounte Murray is on court, he is a joy to watch. Murray’s skill set was on display again when San Antonio Spurs faced the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening. On the receiving end was Hawks guard Trae Young, who was served a dose of his own medicine.

Also Read: LeBron James Beats Giannis Antetokounmpo And Stephen Curry To Lead NBA Jersey Sales Again

Hawks vs Spurs: Dejounte Murray grounds Trae Young with exemplary skills

Trae Young, a marvellous 21-year-old second-year player, has been breaking many ankles in the 2019-20 NBA regular season. He found himself on the receiving end of one early in the first quarter of the Hawks’ visit in Texas. Spurs were swinging the ball around and Dejounte Murray received it at the top of the key around the 8:25 mark when he had to tackle Trae Young’s defence.

Hawks vs Spurs: Spurs' dugout celebrates Dejounte Murray finish.

Dejounte Murray made a steady dribble to the right before executing a quick crossover to the left, leaving Young’s back on the floor. Trae Young could only watch as Dejounte Murray finished the play with a right-handed lay-up, trimming the Hawks’ lead to 10-13. The Spurs dugout enjoyed the sight with Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson doing a celebratory dance.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Enters NBA Elite List After Scoring 26,000 Career Points Against Mavericks

Hawks vs Spurs? Murray-Young, a new rivalry in the making?

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young have been going at it all night, picking each other off as Young threw up long threes, while Murray wound around him for open looks. Murray even managed to force a technical out of Young after he felt he was fouled on a 3-point attempt (replays didn’t confirm any contact). There seems to be a little rivalry in the making here. It could be a match-up to look forward to in the future.

Also Read: Hawks Complete Late Rally To Stun Spurs 121-120Hawks vs Spurs: NBA season so far

Entering Friday’s clash, Dejounte Murray was averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season after missing all of last year due to an ACL injury. On the other hand, Trae Young is averaging 29.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. The Atlanta Hawks are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, with a 10-32 record, while San Antonio Spurs are 9th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 17-23.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade's Performances On His Birthdays Have Been Rather Mediocre, Stats Reveal