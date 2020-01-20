Stephen Curry Pays Ultimate Tribute To Warriors Teammate Klay Thompson

On Saturday night (Sunday IST), Klay Thompson had his jersey retired at the Washington State University, as the Cougars hosted Oregon State. Thompson's 'Splash Brother' Stephen Curry along with a host of Golden State Warriors stars were in attendance as the WSU honoured the 29-year-old guard. While Klay Thompson has undoubtedly etched his name in Warriors history books, Stephen Curry believes his career wouldn't have been the same without Thompson.

Klay Thompson officially in the WSU rafters. Legend 🙏



(via @TheoLawson_SR)pic.twitter.com/hLfgzY5lgQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2020

Klay Thompson's jersey retirement ceremony by Washington State University

Stephen Curry is widely considered one of the best players in the NBA. Along with Klay Thompson, Curry terrorised his opponents with their prolific shooting abilities. The duo helped Warriors win 3 NBA Championships from 2015-2018. Injury to both the stars has naturally derailed their current campaign as they sit at the bottom in the Western Conference standings with a 10-34 (win-loss) record.

Steph Curry was asked if his career would be the same without Klay Thompson.



His response: "No, not a chance. Situation is everything." pic.twitter.com/7OVY7Fa8uJ — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 18, 2020

During the ceremony at Washington State, the Pac-12 Network broadcast spoke with Curry and one of the questions asked was whether he thinks he’d have had the same career if the Warriors didn't have Thompson in their ranks. Stephen Curry underlined Klay Thompson's importance with a simple 'not a chance' response. Curry further added 'Situation is Everything'.

This season, the duo has failed to play in a single game together. Klay Thompson was ruled out with an injury in the off-season while Stephen Curry got himself injured back in October 2019. Thompson recently returned to the court after playing a 5-on-5 practice game against Denver Nuggets. However, the 29-year-old admitted to the media that he remains unsure if he'll play this season, but insisted he's patiently working on his rehab.

Stephen Curry (broken hand) is targeting March 1st as his return date, per @ThompsonScribe. pic.twitter.com/1IjEIizycy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is currently recovering from his hand injury. The Athletic suggests Curry is targeting a return with the Warriors on Match 1, 2020. Golden State Warriors will play Portland Trail Blazers next on Monday night (Tuesday, IST).

