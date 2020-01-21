Charles Barkley Brands Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson 'Stay And Kleph' On NBA Live Show

The Golden State Warriors seem to have developed a case of the butterfingers. Despite holding the lead in their last three games, the Warriors have registered just one victory in those games, with the win coming against Orlando Magic last weekend. Against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center, the Warriors once again took the lead. However, it was a case of Deja vu for the Warriors as they ultimately surrendered their lead. Charles Barkley had a few words on the game on NBA on TNT.

Charles Barkley hilariously labels Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as "Stay and Kleff" on NBA on TNT

Speaking at half-time with the Warriors leading at the break, Charles Barkley had a few thoughts regarding the Warriors' troubles this season. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been largely absent this season, as evident by their the Warriors' place in the Western Conference standings so far. Charles Barkley has been a vocal critic of the Warriors, even during their five-year NBA Finals run. In his latest gaffe, Charles Barkley, while trying to say "Steph and Klay" instead, through a possible slip of the tongue, uttered the words "Stay and Kleff". However, Warriors fans would have been forgiven for taking umbrage from Charles Barkley's comments.

Warriors once again blow away half-time lead

Career-high ✔️

Franchise record in points ✔️

Francise record in 3-pointers ✔️

Most points scored in the NBA this season ✔️

Most points ever on #MLKDay ✔️@dame_lillard is SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/gdlSz6ASNP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 21, 2020

With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the sidelines, the Warriors once again dropped a half-time lead to succumb to a defeat against the Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard dropped a franchise-high 61 points at the Moda Center to overpower the Warriors in overtime. Jordan Poole's missed effort meant that the Warriors failed to push the game through to double overtime. Draymond Green, Glenn Robinson III, Kevon Looney and Jacob Evans were all absent for the Warriors on the night as Stephen Curry watched on from the sidelines. However, with Damian Lillard running the show for the Portland Trail Blazers, all Stephen Curry could do was watch the four-time NBA All-Star work his magic at the Moda Center.

