Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson 'restless' To Make Return: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

Basketball News

Klay Thompson has missed the entirety of the NBA season so far, whereas Stephen Curry has also missed a large number of games for the Warriors this season.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors' season has nosedived, courtesy of long-term injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. During the Warriors' earlier match-up with the Houston Rockets, James Harden admitted that the NBA is missing the talents of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. While Warriors fans have grown restless over the weeks, it appears that Curry and Thompson themselves feel the same way, according to coach Steve Kerr. 

Also Read | James Harden Waxes Lyrical About Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Says 'NBA Is Missing Them'

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson "restless the whole season": Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Before the game against the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center, Steve Kerr was quoted as saying, “They’re definitely restless. They’ve been restless for this whole season”. Klay Thompson has been out of action since before the season when he suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, sustained a fracture to his left hand late in October. Both these injuries have derailed the Warriors' pursuit of a seventh NBA championship title.

Also Read | Stephen Curry Pips LeBron James To 'Player Of The Decade' By Prominent US Newspaper

Steve Kerr also believes that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have benefitted from their time away from the court. The duo reached the NBA Finals in five consecutive seasons and the Warriors coach believes those seasons have taken a toll on their body.

“The five-year run, for those two guys, in particular, was exhausting,” Kerr was quoted as saying to the media. “In an ironic way, this has been probably a good chance for them to blow off some stream and whatever metaphor you want to use."

Also Read | Clippers Guard Lou Williams Opens Up On Being Given 'Underground GOAT' Nickname

While the Warriors retain a glimmer of hope that the star duo will return to action this season, no timeline has been provided on their return. However, there has been some good news for Warriors fans in recent weeks. Klay Thompson was seen putting up shots on the court, which could mean that his return from injury is a matter of 'when', and not 'if'. 

Also Read | Luka Doncic Wins Fans Over By Humble Response To Comparisons With Stephen Curry

Published:
