Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson 'restless' To Make Return: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors' season has nosedived, courtesy of long-term injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. During the Warriors' earlier match-up with the Houston Rockets, James Harden admitted that the NBA is missing the talents of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. While Warriors fans have grown restless over the weeks, it appears that Curry and Thompson themselves feel the same way, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr on Steph and Klay getting restless: "They're definitely restless. I think they've been restless the whole season, but they've definitely benefitted from the break. ... But that can only last for so long." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 5, 2020

Before the game against the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center, Steve Kerr was quoted as saying, “They’re definitely restless. They’ve been restless for this whole season”. Klay Thompson has been out of action since before the season when he suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, sustained a fracture to his left hand late in October. Both these injuries have derailed the Warriors' pursuit of a seventh NBA championship title.

Steve Kerr also believes that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have benefitted from their time away from the court. The duo reached the NBA Finals in five consecutive seasons and the Warriors coach believes those seasons have taken a toll on their body.

“The five-year run, for those two guys, in particular, was exhausting,” Kerr was quoted as saying to the media. “In an ironic way, this has been probably a good chance for them to blow off some stream and whatever metaphor you want to use."

Klay Thompson getting shots up with Alen Smailagic: pic.twitter.com/Olua6y4iBT — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 5, 2020

While the Warriors retain a glimmer of hope that the star duo will return to action this season, no timeline has been provided on their return. However, there has been some good news for Warriors fans in recent weeks. Klay Thompson was seen putting up shots on the court, which could mean that his return from injury is a matter of 'when', and not 'if'.

