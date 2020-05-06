Charles Barkley Finds It Hard To End Longstanding Michael Jordan Feud And Here Is Why

Fans were reminded of the Charles Barkley-Michael Jordan feud after they saw clips of the two NBA stars together in the latest episodes on The Last Dance. The two had a falling out when Charles Barkley called out the six-time NBA champion's failure as the then-Charlotte Bobcats owner. In a recent interview, Charles Barkley revealed that the rift is not going to get better any time soon.

When will the Charles Barkley-Michael Jordan feud end?

While talking to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Charles Barkley revealed that while he still feels bad about his fallout with Jordan, there is nothing that can be done to make it better. Barkley considered Michael Jordan his little brother, as he still knows he is the greatest basketball player and wishes him the best. Charles Barkley also added that Jordan has his number and can reach out to him, but he does not see it happening anytime soon.

During the interview, Barkley revealed that it bothered him that he did not think he said anything bad. He thinks he is pretty sure he talked about Jordan well and stated that while Jordan keeps hiring his best friends and people who are eager to please him, he cannot become a successful general manager. According to Charles Barkley, he was more irritated that Phil Jackson said the same thing later on.

In 2012, Charles Barkley appeared on Waddle and Silvy, where he talked about the Bobcat's failure under Michael Jordan's ownership. He had stated that he loves Jordan but does not think he has done a good job even though he was one of his besst friends. Jordan reportedly ended his friendship with Barkley after that interview.

Jackson, who said similar things, is still friends with Jordan. In the documentary, Barkley and Jordan were seen during the Dream Team practice, laughing together during their bus ride and exchanging trash talk.

