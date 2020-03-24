Charles Barkley Confirms Testing Negative For COVID-19 After Showing Symptoms

Over a week ago, Charles Barkley announced that he will be testing for COVID-19 after falling ill and showing symptoms similar to those infected by the virus. On Monday (Tuesday IST), Charles Barkley shared his results, confirming that he does not have COVID-19. Charles Barkley was on his show on TNT on March 12 when he revealed he was feeling sick, and will be getting tested fo coronavirus.

Charles Barkley statement:



“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 23, 2020

In short: The TNT analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer announces he has tested negative for COVID-19 after disclosing March 12 that he was advised to test for the coronavirus after showing symptoms — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 23, 2020

Charles Barkley coronavirus: Charles Barkley releases statement after testing negative for the virus

In his statement, Charles Barkley thanked everyone for their concern for his health and for reaching out when needed. He also asked everyone to be safe, and take the necessary precautions against the virus. Barkley made his statement on Monday morning (PST), immediately after his results came in.

Charles Barkley coronavirus: Barkley was concerned about his health before his tests came back negative

While speaking to people on 'Inside the NBA', Barkley revealed that he hoped his sickness was 'just a bug'. He had travelled to New York before falling sick, which is currently a hot spot for coronavirus cases. He then travelled to Atlanta, where he started feeling unwell. He spoke to 'Inside the NBA' before his tests came back, while he was waiting in Atlanta. Barkley announced his self-isolation a day after the NBA was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 57-year-old analyst was with the Los Angeles Angels on March 2 for a training game vs Chicago Cubs. Angels manager Joe Maddon stated that after Barkley's visit, no player showed any symptoms of the virus.

NBA coronavirus update

Currently, there are ten confirmed NBA players with coronavirus – Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players, two LA Lakers players and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart. The season was suspended on March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. While the NBA had initially planned for an earlier return, the season could start again in June as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended avoiding gatherings of 50 or more people for the next two months.

