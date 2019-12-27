Charles Barkley Roasts The Pelicans And Zion Williamson By Teaching The Star How To Walk

The No 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Zion Williamson is still waiting to make his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. The 20-year-old suffered a knee injury in the pre-season and is still rehabbing. Reportedly, he is able to perform on-court movements like running up and down the court.

Zion Williamson getting up shots after practice today. pic.twitter.com/3MHijYmZO3 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 17, 2019

Zion Williamson injury update

Recently in an interview with ESPN.com, Zion Williamson admitted that he is progressing well in his rehab and that the Pelicans are teaching him to walk and run differently. While his return date remains unknown, the Pelicans expect him to be back in practice games in early 2020.

Chuck wanted to teach Zion how to walk & run 😂 pic.twitter.com/pbmHPEpFZi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 27, 2019

Charles Barkley trolls Zion Williamson

The NBA on TNT crew consisting of host Ernie Johnson along with analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kennie Smith have been known for trolling players and teams from time to time. In a similar move, while breaking down Zion Williamson's injury update, Charles Barkley decided to have some fun with his 'teaching him to walk' comments. An 11-time NBA All-Star Charles Barkley apparently took it on him to teach Williamson how to walk and run. It turned into a hilarious on-screen moment.

New Orleans Pelicans looking for an upturn in form

Coming back to basketball, Zion Williamson is still highly anticipated by the Pelicans and their supporters alike. While reports do suggest that the Pelicans aren't willing to rush Williamson back to action, they would want their power forward back as soon as possible. The Pelicans lie 14th in the Western Conference with a 9-23 (win-loss) record. Back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans handed them quite a relief before their games against the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets on consecutive days.

