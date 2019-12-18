Zion Williamson Reacts Adorably After Lonzo Ball Gifts Him Personalised Xbox For Xmas

NBA star Lonzo Ball gifted Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans' teammates personalized Xbox consoles for Christmas. Zion Williamson was visibly surprised that Ball gifted him the Xbox and immediately moved to embrace his teammate. This is Lonzo Ball's first season with the Pelicans. Ball was previously a part of the Los Angeles Lakers for two seasons. The Pelicans are at a 6-21 win-loss record in the competition.

Ball has played 19 games for the Pelicans this NBA season. He is averaging at 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 37.4 % from the field, 33.9 % from beyond the arc and 59.1 % from the free-throw line. Williamson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on October 21 and is currently recovering from a long injury. Head coach Alvin Gentry did not specify a fixed return date for Zion Williamson. He was probably the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James. Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in 33 games for Duke. The Pelicans will next play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

