Russell Westbrook Signs Up For 'push-up Challenge' With Son Noah On His Back At Home

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook recently shared a video of himself as he does push-ups with his Noah on his back. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been multiple challenges going across the internet in an effort to motivate people to stay indoors. Russell Westbrook also shared the video to sign up for a push-up challenge.

Russell Westbrook push-up challenge: Russell Westbrook joins the push-up challenge

.@russwest44 is doing the #PushUpChallenge with his son Noah on his back 😃 pic.twitter.com/WhE1sBSB5R — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 23, 2020

Russell Westbrook uploaded the video after coach Andrew Jones III nominated him. He completed ten push-ups with his son Noah on his back, while asking others to 'throw their kid' on their backs and record ten push-ups. Russell Westbrook further nominated Austin Rivers, Jeff Green, Thabo Sefolosha, PJ Tucker and Chris Paul for the challenge. Russell Westbrook has also previously uploaded an Instagram story of his wife Nina shooting a jumper while he cheered her on.

Russell Westbrook Instagram: Nina Westbrook shoots a jumper as Russell Westbrook cheers her on

NBA coronavirus: NBA players during self-isolation

LeBron putting in work at home 😤



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/qSWpReiP89 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 22, 2020

The NBA suspended all league activities on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Including Gobert, there are 10 NBA players with coronavirus. Though NBA commissioner Adam Silver had stated that the league will stay suspended, the NBA return could be pushed forward to mid-June. As cases of coronavirus cases in the USA continue to increase, CDC has advised against a gathering of 50 or more people.

