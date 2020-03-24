Kyrie Irving Honours Kobe By Donating $323,000, 250K Meals To COVID-19-affected Families

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be donating $323,000 to Feeding America along with Lineage Logistics, who will put in $200,000 of its own to help people deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Kyrie Irving will also team up with City Harvest to donate 250,000 meals in New York. Kyrie Irving shared details of his donations via an Instagram post made on his birthday, i.e. March 23.

Kyrie Irving donates: Irving's donation also a tribute to Kobe Bryant?

Irving has been known to be a Bryant fan. He has collaborated with Bryant for one of signature shoes and FaceTimed him immediately after he won his first NBA title. With his donation, Irving honours Bryant while also using the date of his own birthday.

Kyrie Irving donates: Kyrie Irving shares details via Instagram on his birthday

Kyrie Irving donates: Kyrie Irving will donate meals to help people affected by COVID-19

In his post, Kyrie Irving revealed that he will be teaming up with Feeding America and Lineage Logistics to create the Share A Meal campaign. The benefits will be for 'marginalized' communities to get the necessary food items they require. Irving added the donation link to his bio, asking everyone to contribute in any way they can.

Kyrie Irving donates: NBA world comes together to donate during coronavirus outbreak

Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees pic.twitter.com/42nYAalO9t — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2020

Along with Kyrie Irving, various other NBA players and teams have pledged to donate amid the coronavirus crisis. Players like Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson donated individually, while Steph Curry donated along with the Warriors, who donated $1 million to Chase Center's sister fund. Team owners like Mark Cuban will also be taking an initiative to pay workers employed at the arenas on an hourly basis.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, there are 10 confirmed NBA players with coronavirus. Since CDC has advised against a gathering of 50 or more people for at least two months, the NBA season could resume mid-June and go on till August.