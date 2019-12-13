Chris Paul And His Son Adorably Support Carmelo Anthony In Nuggets Vs Trail Blazers Game

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul and his son, who made a special guest appearance at Pepsi center, were seen cheering Carmelo Anthony during the match between Denver Nuggets and visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Melo finished the game with team-high 20 points, but could not stop Trail Blazers from losing to Nuggets 99-114.

Also Read: Chris Paul Hasn't Spoken To James Harden Since Trade To Thunder From Rockets

NBA: Chris Paul's son cheer for Carmelo Anthony

CP3 & his son supporting Melo in Denver 👌 pic.twitter.com/8CIkgJmp0a — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing Denver Nuggets in their next game, but before that point guard decided to visit Nuggets game and cheer for his friend Carmelo Anthony, who was facing the team he played for nearly 8 years. Paul was also joined by his son Christopher Emmanuel Paul II as they enjoyed the game at Pepsi Center.

Also Read: Chris Paul Reveals How Houston Rockets Cheated Him Over Trade To Thunder

NBA: Carmelo Anthony time at Denver Nuggets

Anthony played 564 games for Nuggets. During his time in Denver, he managed to earn four All-Star selections. He averaged 24.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his time with the Nuggets. His trade to New York in February of 2011, in a blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves around the league at the time.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul's Potential Move To Miami Heat Could Finally Materialise

NBA: Nuggets vs Trail Blazers highlights

Nikola Jokic scored 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Denver break the three-game losing streak. The All-Star was one of six players in double figures. Jerami Grant also chipped with 20 points, while Gary Harris and Will Barton each added 15 points. For Portland Trail Blazers Hassan Whiteside top scored with 33 points, While Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 20 points.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Nobody Wants Chris Paul From OKC Thunder, Claim League Executives

Denver, which lost to Portland in the Western Conference semifinals last season, won the first two matchups this season. The victory against Portland snapped its 18-game winning streak in home openers.